Dogs don’t just set a good example — they can be teachers

HASTINGS — It’s possible for dogs to suffer from PTSD. And it’s possible for other dogs to cure them.

Kathy Ripp’s dog, Rowdy, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being attacked 2-1/2 years ago by five other hounds in Cairo.

Ripp thought Rowdy had gotten over it. “And then last November, another dog came running out at us,” she said. The issues came back, and they were worse.

After those attacks, Rowdy became somewhat aggressive, and nervous. Before the attacks, he had never had a problem with storms.

But after the attack experiences, he could sense a storm coming two hours away. Ripp and her husband didn’t even know a storm was on the way. “But he knew. He’d just shake,” she said.

Ripp’s veterinarian noticed a “huge change” in the dog, she said.

Ripp’s other dog, Sparky, was also a victim of the attack. But he didn’t suffer the way Rowdy did.

Rowdy, 5, is better now. When Ripp walks the dog, she’s not as fearful that he’ll be aggressive. When a storm rolled through a month ago, “it didn’t bother him one bit,” she said.