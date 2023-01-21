Dogs have never had it easier

In the entire history of human and canine civilization, there’s never been a better time to be a dog.

Pooches are being pampered like never before.

I am continually amazed by modern varieties of dog food. Blue Buffalo produces a “homestyle recipe chicken dinner with garden vegetables and brown rice.”

Blue Buffalo says the meal “starts with real chicken to keep your buddy feeling active and energetic.” The food “does not contain any by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives.”

Why are garden vegetables good for dogs but corn isn’t?

But it’s not just about a hound's gourmet diet.

If they’re in the mood, dogs can smoke dope.

Well, they don’t use Zig-Zag papers. But hemp dealers sell products for dogs. I came across “Quiet Moments” soft chews for dogs that include hemp seed.

I don't want to see man's best friend turn into Snoop Dogg.

For many dog owners, anxiety seems to be a big concern.

Purina Pro Plan offers Sensitive Skin and Stomach formulas. They provide “digestive health support and skin and coat nourishment for dogs at every stage of life.” Purina Pro Plan also has a “breakthrough formula that helps promote mental sharpness.”

If you're concerned about your dog’s mental sharpness, you don’t have enough to worry about.

Many puppies have a jet-set lifestyle. They fly across America with their owners, either tucked away in a purse or under the guise of comfort dogs.

America is filled with doggie daycare centers. People pay good money to have their pets looked after all day. Leaving the dog at home would be a whole lot cheaper, and the dog would be just fine.

Exercise isn't a problem for our four-legged friends.

People take pups for walks as much as they ever have, which is fine for both dog and owner.

Dogs stay active in other ways. Many communities have fenced-in areas for dogs to mingle. Grand Island is a city that has a water park for dogs.

Young adults aren't having babies as much as they used to, so they make dogs and cats the center of their lives.

I wouldn't be surprised to find a pooch at a luxury resort, wearing sunglasses and relaxing on a chaise lounge with a cool drink.

I bet dogs get together, laughing among themselves about how good they've got it.

I don’t have any problem with chew toys and dog treats, but they're more upscale than they need to be.

Humans transfer their dietary and environmental concerns to their dogs.

A company called EcoKind Pet Treats sells dog treats made with “delicious Yak cheese” from the Himalayas.

“Our mouth-watering traditional yak chews are made in Nepal using only 100% milk, without any preservatives, additives or artificial ingredients,” the company says.

"Dogs will love the yummy natural flavor," EcoKind says, noting that the treats can be easily digested and “help block plaque buildup.”

Many Americans don’t have dental plans, yet we’re supposed to worry about our dog’s teeth.

“Your dog is unique,” an ad says. No, he’s not. He’s a dog.

Many more dog traits are shared than they are unique.

The obsession with a dog's diet is ridiculous.

People shouldn't worry if dog food ingredients are pure.

Independent outdoor columnist Jarrod Spilger wrote last month about his dog Komet retrieving a wood duck from frigid water. The mature bird was worthy of mounting. "Instead, we ate it, Komet getting the heart, and in that way we honored both the duck and the day," Spilger wrote.

If you think about it, that kind of food is as natural as it gets.

If a dog is happy eating a bird's heart, it seems silly to worry if a dog food manufacturer uses wheat as a thickening agent.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.