Dollar General store opens in Doniphan

DONIPHAN — A new Dollar General store is now open in Doniphan. The store is located at 2014 Clarice St.

The first Dollar General store opened in Springfield, Kentucky, on June 1, 1955. The concept was no item in the store would cost more than one dollar. According to the company, the idea became a success and other stores owned by J.L. Turner and his son Cal Turner Sr. were quickly converted. By 1957, annual sales of Dollar General’s 29 stores were $5 million.