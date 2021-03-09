Dollar General store opens in Doniphan

DONIPHAN — A new Dollar General store is now open in Doniphan. The store is located at 2014 Clarice St.
Dollar General is a national chain that provides an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Included in the new store is Dollar General’s new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products Dollar General carries.
The first Dollar General store opened in Springfield, Kentucky, on June 1, 1955. The concept was no item in the store would cost more than one dollar. According to the company, the idea became a success and other stores owned by J.L. Turner and his son Cal Turner Sr. were quickly converted. By 1957, annual sales of Dollar General’s 29 stores were $5 million.
Turner died in 1964. Four years later, the company went public as Dollar General Corporation, posting annual sales of more than $40 million and net income in excess of $1.5 million.
In 1977, Cal Turner Jr., who joined the company in 1965 as the third-generation Turner, succeeded his father as president of Dollar General. He led the company until his retirement in 2002. Under his leadership, the company grew to more than 6,000 stores and $6 billion in sales.
Today, the company is a leading discount retailer with more than 17,000 stores in 46 states.
The store is expected to employ as many as 10 people depending on the store’s employment needs. Dollar General also continues to hire new employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks, Nieser said.
He said the company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits, including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions online at careers.dollargeneral.com/.
Nieser said the company also is committed to the communities it proudly calls home with support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
He said the addition of the Doniphan store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.