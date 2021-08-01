Don ‘Gunner’ Ewoldt served in submarine in World War II

Ewoldt had a signalmen send a message to the Natoma Bay, out in the harbor, asking if a man named Earl Claussen was on board.

The message came back from the Natoma Bay signalman that Claussen was standing right beside him.

“He got a motor launch to come in and have dinner with me,” Ewoldt said. The next day, Ewoldt went to the Natoma Bay to have dinner with Claussen.

The two men had played basketball together at GISH. Claussen died in 1984.

Ewoldt says he’s “very proud to be an American,” and is proud that he fought for his country.

Joining up, “I was just going with the flow. Everybody else was in it, so we just took it for granted,” he said. “Everybody wanted to go into the service to help fight this war.”

On leave, some of the sailors went ashore and got “plastered,” Ewoldt said. He heard some female onlookers wonder how we could win the war with men like that.

But when they were at sea, he said, those men were all business and highly efficient.

“I was proud of everybody aboard,” Ewoldt said. “They all knew their jobs.”

Complaints were rarely heard about serving in the military.