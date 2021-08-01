Don ‘Gunner’ Ewoldt served in submarine in World War II

In 1945, Don Ewoldt was serving in the submarine Redfin, just off the southern tip of Japan.
Using sonar, crew members were locating mines that had been set by the Japanese. The U.S. was preparing to invade Japan, so the Redfin was “plotting the minefields” to make the area safe for U.S. ships.
After the minefields were “pretty well plotted,” Ewoldt said, President Harry Truman ordered that the atomic bomb be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
When the second bomb dropped, the captain of the Redfin announced that the war soon would be over.
The Redfin crew received a commendation from Admiral William “Bull” Halsey for a successful war patrol, but the maps were never needed.
The Grand Island man, now 97, hears many people today say “what a terrible, terrible thing that was, that these bombs were dropped.”
To that, Ewoldt says baloney.
“Because if we hadn’t dropped them bombs and invaded, we’d have lost a lot more men — a lot more men. And so those bombs really saved lives,” he said.
“They took a lot of lives, yes. Yes, that’s very true,” Ewoldt said.
But he doesn’t agree with people who characterize Truman as inhumane.
The nuclear weapons ended the war “and I thought in the long run saved a lot of lives,” Ewoldt said.
He spent 33 months in the Navy during World War II.
A 1942 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, he was one of nine local men who enlisted in the Navy in June 1943. He was discharged in March 1946.
Known as “Gunner” to his friends, Ewoldt spent seven or eight months aboard the Redfin. The submarine, which was 311 feet long, had a tight-knit crew of 78.
“We were family,” Ewoldt says.
A typhoon off the coast of Okinawa gave him his most harrowing experience of the war.
The enormous waves had the submarine bouncing up and down for two days. “I used to say, ‘Boy, I hope those welders did a good job on this machine.’”
Members of the U.S. Navy weren’t the only sailors who had their hands full with the typhoon.
During the struggle, Ewoldt asked the captain, “What’ll we do if we see the Japanese Navy?”
The captain said, “Just wave at them. They’re in no better shape than we are.”
The rough weather left the crew of the Redfin seasick.
“Our chief cook didn’t have to work for two days because nobody was hungry,” he remembered.
On the Redfin, Ewoldt was one of five fire controlmen, handling the operation and maintenance of the torpedo data computer.
If the Redfin fired a torpedo “and that ship didn’t zig or zag, they were done,” he said.
The Redfin never sank a ship when Ewoldt was aboard, but it destroyed a number of vessels earlier in the war.
The Redfin, powered by diesel, could stay submerged for only a day at a time.
“We had to surface every night to recharge the batteries,” he said.
Ewoldt was a petty officer third-class. He was one of the youngest men on the sub.
“Our chief cook was 33, and I thought he was an old man,” he said.
Fifty-two submarines were lost during World War II, Ewoldt said. Sometimes, the cause of disappearance was never found.
His happiest occurrence took place when the Redfin docked at Guam. The USS Natoma Bay, an escort carrier, “came limping in there,” Ewoldt said.
He knew that his good friend from Grand Island, Earl Claussen, was stationed aboard the Natoma Bay, which had been in battle and had been hit by a suicide bomber.
Ewoldt had a signalmen send a message to the Natoma Bay, out in the harbor, asking if a man named Earl Claussen was on board.
The message came back from the Natoma Bay signalman that Claussen was standing right beside him.
“He got a motor launch to come in and have dinner with me,” Ewoldt said. The next day, Ewoldt went to the Natoma Bay to have dinner with Claussen.
The two men had played basketball together at GISH. Claussen died in 1984.
Ewoldt says he’s “very proud to be an American,” and is proud that he fought for his country.
Joining up, “I was just going with the flow. Everybody else was in it, so we just took it for granted,” he said. “Everybody wanted to go into the service to help fight this war.”
On leave, some of the sailors went ashore and got “plastered,” Ewoldt said. He heard some female onlookers wonder how we could win the war with men like that.
But when they were at sea, he said, those men were all business and highly efficient.
“I was proud of everybody aboard,” Ewoldt said. “They all knew their jobs.”
Complaints were rarely heard about serving in the military.
“It was part of our patriotic duty. We thought it was a matter of form,” he said.
“We weren’t like they are today — all these athletes and whatnot,” who criticize the flag, Ewoldt said.
Their service in World War II was just expected.
“We didn’t question whether it was right or wrong. It was just — that was it. We were all American boys, and we did what we could — what we thought we could,” he said.
Ewoldt grew up at 15th and Eddy streets. His great-grandfather, Cay, was one of Grand Island’s 13 original settlers in 1857.
When Ewoldt was growing up, Grand Island had a population of 18,000.
At GISH, the 6-foot-1 Ewoldt played varsity basketball and ran track and cross country.
After high school, he and his friends were hanging out in downtown Grand Island when someone reported that Pearl Harbor was bombed.
Ewoldt didn’t know anything about Pearl Harbor. “I soon found out.”
He and his Grand Island friends went to boot camp in Farragut, Idaho.
Ewoldt then went to fire control school at the Treasure Island naval station between San Francisco and Oakland. He then attended advanced fire control school at San Diego.
Across the street in San Diego was submarine school.
Ewoldt learned that sailors at sea got a 20% increase in salary, and those on submarines got 50% more for hazardous duty.
So he volunteered for submarine duty. Of the 10 men who applied, Ewoldt was one of three who passed the physical.
After submarine school, he served aboard the USS Fulton, which was a submarine tender. Those ships overhauled submarines from stem to stern to prepare them for their next patrol.
Ewoldt got the “Gunner” nickname when he was playing American Legion baseball
“But it carried over into basketball. And it carried over into the service. A lot of people thought I was a gunner’s mate, but I wasn’t,” he said.
Ewoldt stayed with the Redfin all the way to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where the sub was decommissioned.
In 1947, he married the former Patricia Engel, who was one of Claussen’s neighbors.
“We started going out together, and pretty soon she was my wife,” he said.
She died in 2005 at the age of 78.
Beginning in the fall of 1946, Ewoldt worked 46 years at Kernan Shoe Co. That store had 20,000 pair of shoes.
There wasn’t anyone who walked in that store “that we couldn’t fit,” he said proudly.
Ewoldt was pleased to be aboard the first Hall County World War II Hero Flight in 2011.
“I’ll tell you, everywhere we went, they treated us with the most utmost respect,” he said. “I couldn’t have been more proud because they were all proud of us.”
Right after the war ended, back in Philadelphia, Ewoldt and his fellow seamen also got the royal treatment.
“We were treated very well, everywhere we went,” he said. “Those poor guys from Vietnam — they were treated like dogs. It just didn’t make sense.”
The old sailor has four children, six grandkids and eight great-grandchildren.
Ewoldt, who lives across the street from the Veterans Administration Medical Center, still drives.
“I just got my driver’s license renewed. I’m good to 2026,” he said.