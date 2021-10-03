Don’t cut corners when it comes to harvest safety

In the coming weeks, we are going to see a lot of activity across the area as harvest 2021 progresses.
While this is an exciting time of year, it’s also very stressful for many producers. Harvest safety is something we need to remember. It’s not a race and accidents happen when we are not looking.
Communication is critical to ensure accidents are avoided. It’s important that everyone involved at harvest time knows what the general plans are for the day, including field location, time, equipment needed and back-up plans in case something changes.
Make sure your equipment has slow moving vehicle signs, reflective tape, fire extinguishers, operating “back-up” sirens (if applicable), safety shields on fast-moving parts, and handrails. Some of these newer combines have safety features that turn off the reel or head when you get out of the cab. If your combine doesn’t have these features, use common sense and turn off the head or auger when working on your equipment.
Many combines have fire extinguishers within reach, but don’t forget to check that they are operational. Fires can happen when you least expect it, so having one 5-lb extinguisher in the cab of the combine and one 20-lb model at the ground level is always a good idea. Having a fire extinguisher in the truck or tractor cab is also essential as sometimes the person on the ground might notice a fire starting before the person in the combine does.
Another essential thing to have is someone following you when moving equipment between fields, especially on busy highways. Make sure to wear good work boots with slip-resistant soles and heels and wearing a face mask to reduce inhalation of dirt, dust, and debris can be helpful. Hearing protection is also a good idea, especially around augers and grain bin fans.
Sleep can be difficult to achieve this time of year but being well rested and alert is better than falling asleep and getting into an accident. Finally, clothing that fits properly and is highly visible can be helpful so you won’t get caught in moving pieces and people can see you when moving equipment.
Every year you hear about someone across the United States that was run over accidentally or caught in a moving piece of equipment. Let’s do our best to avoid these situations. I hope everyone has a safe and successful 2021 harvest season!
Late season stalk quality
As harvest progresses, it’s important to pay close attention to corn stalk quality going forward.
Plants have the remarkable ability to reproduce under stressful situations and they will utilize resources from their own stalks to complete grain fill when necessary. This makes the plant vulnerable to lodging, breakage, and poor standability during harvest.
One way we can tell if we have stalk quality issues is to check stalk quality using the “push” or “pinch” test. Randomly select 100 plants in the field and conduct both of these tests. For the “push” test, push the tops of the plants away from you at about a 30-45-degree angle and see if it snaps back. If the plant does not snap back to vertical, breaks near the base, or falls down completely, stalk integrity has been compromised.
To confirm this suspicion, conduct the “pinch” test by pinching the lowest internodes between your thumb and first finger. If the stalk crumbles when pinched, this field needs to be harvested soon.
Besides environmental stress, plants could be dealing with late season stalk rots that also reduce standability. Some of these diseases may cause top dieback (anthracnose), crown rot (fusarium), or cause stalks to break at the nodes (physoderma brown spot).
Splitting stalks open lengthwise will determine overall stalk health and quality going into harvest. If the vascular tissue is discolored or shredded, stalk rots are a definite possibility and harvest needs to be prioritized.
Watch fields closely this harvest, especially if late season winds become an issue.
As always, take diligent notes of any varieties that had standability issues this fall and talk with your seed dealer about hybrid selection for next year’s crop. Prioritize the fields with varieties that may not be standing as well and move them to the top of the list when harvesting.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.