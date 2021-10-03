Don’t cut corners when it comes to harvest safety

One way we can tell if we have stalk quality issues is to check stalk quality using the “push” or “pinch” test. Randomly select 100 plants in the field and conduct both of these tests. For the “push” test, push the tops of the plants away from you at about a 30-45-degree angle and see if it snaps back. If the plant does not snap back to vertical, breaks near the base, or falls down completely, stalk integrity has been compromised.

To confirm this suspicion, conduct the “pinch” test by pinching the lowest internodes between your thumb and first finger. If the stalk crumbles when pinched, this field needs to be harvested soon.

Besides environmental stress, plants could be dealing with late season stalk rots that also reduce standability. Some of these diseases may cause top dieback (anthracnose), crown rot (fusarium), or cause stalks to break at the nodes (physoderma brown spot).

Splitting stalks open lengthwise will determine overall stalk health and quality going into harvest. If the vascular tissue is discolored or shredded, stalk rots are a definite possibility and harvest needs to be prioritized.

Watch fields closely this harvest, especially if late season winds become an issue.