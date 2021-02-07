Don’t let pain take over your life: New Grand Island clinic provides solutions for all ages

T

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 20.4% of U.S. adults have chronic pain and 8% have high-impact chronic pain. And the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated pain treatment as health care providers shut down many of their services — including pain treatment — to focus on treating people with COVID-19. In Grand Island, Dr. Bradley G. Singer opened Total Body Pain Institute, 826 N. Diers Ave., last month to help people in Grand Island and the surrounding area deal with their pain problems.

Singer said he opened his practice as people and more people were asking for medical services to address those problems.

“We had been thinking about it for a while,” Singer said. “It was more of a demand. We had a lot of people asking us for help with their pain problems.”

Singer said his patients are from all walks of life from youth to older adults, including veterans and people who have been through trauma.

He sees people with complex regional pain syndrome, which is a chronic pain condition. CRPS causes intense pain, usually in the arms, hands, legs or feet. It may happen after an injury, either to a nerve or to tissue in the affected area.