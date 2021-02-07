Don’t let pain take over your life: New Grand Island clinic provides solutions for all ages

T
he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 20.4% of U.S. adults have chronic pain and 8% have high-impact chronic pain. And the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated pain treatment as health care providers shut down many of their services — including pain treatment — to focus on treating people with COVID-19. In Grand Island, Dr. Bradley G. Singer opened Total Body Pain Institute, 826 N. Diers Ave., last month to help people in Grand Island and the surrounding area deal with their pain problems.
Singer said he opened his practice as people and more people were asking for medical services to address those problems.
“We had been thinking about it for a while,” Singer said. “It was more of a demand. We had a lot of people asking us for help with their pain problems.”
Singer said his patients are from all walks of life from youth to older adults, including veterans and people who have been through trauma.
He sees people with complex regional pain syndrome, which is a chronic pain condition. CRPS causes intense pain, usually in the arms, hands, legs or feet. It may happen after an injury, either to a nerve or to tissue in the affected area.
Singer said many of his clients suffer from spinal stenosis that can put pressure on the spinal cord and the nerves within the spine. It commonly occurs in the neck and lower back. The condition is often caused by age-related wear and tear.
He said people with spine and neck pain is a big percentage of his clients.
Seeking solutions
But despite where the pain occurs, Singer said patients seek solutions as pain can dramatically effect a person’s quality of life.
“Our philosophy is to provide excellent, personalized care,” he said. “Everyone we treat matters to us.”
Treatments provided by Singer at Total Body Pain Institute, include: Headache, facial pain, chronic dental pain, neck pain, shoulder and upper extremity pain and plexopathies, chronic pancreatitis pain, chronic angina and chest wall pain, intercostal rib and nerve injuries, testicular pain, pelvic, and rectal pain, complications related to surgeries, pelvic pain, sacroiliac joint, hip pain, osteoarthritis of all major and minor joints.
Other treatments include all underlying causes of chronic pain, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia. He also treats persistent pain due to cancer, multiple sclerosis, pancreatitis, sickle cell disease, HIV, muscle tenderness and pain, lower extremity pain including thigh and knee pain, ankles, toes and feel.
Other types of pain treatment include peripheral vascular disease-related pain, complex regional pain syndromes, post traumatic pain, childbirth related pain, spine pain, disc disease and radiculopathy.
“We treat every type of pain, from head to toe,” Singer said.
The many procedures that Singer offers to his patients suffering pain include: epidural steroid injections, spinal cord stimulators, facet joint injection, radiofrequency ablation (rhizotomy), vertiflex (spinal stabilization) decompression, sacro-iliac joint anchors and fusions, peripheral nerve blocks, Botox injections, ketamine infusions, stem cell injections, platelet rich plasma, intrathecal pain pump placement and management, ganglion impar, and occipital nerve block.
“We work with all the brands of spinal cord stimulators because we try to find the right device for the patient’s needs,” Singer said.
In the area of wellness treatment, his clinic is the only authorized location in Grand Island for Biote pelleting hormone replacement therapy.
Grew up in Grand Island
Singer grew up in Nebraska. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School after attending elementary school in Grand Island.
He went to medical school in Albuquerque, N.M. He served a four-year anesthesiology residency in Lubbock, Texas, followed by a one-year fellowship in Interventional Pain Management at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
He also has a degree in biotechnology, holds a bachelor’s of nursing degree, and has a master’s degree as a physician assistant.
Singer and his wife have twin boys. His hobbies include riding motorcycles and hunting, and he is an automotive enthusiast.
His journey as a pain specialist started as a young man who suffered an injury that he said no one could figure out.
“After a year of seeing different doctors, I went to a pain doctor and he knew exactly what it was,” Singer said.
At the time, he was working a physician’s assistant.
“I decided to go back to school, all the way back to the beginning, and I did medical school, residency and fellowship,” Singer said.
He said Total Body Pain Institute is a modern pain and wellness clinic that specializes in injection therapy for challenging patients that have not responded to or benefited from previous therapies.
“We have a special interest in treating patients as family,” Singer said. “Our staff wants to help people overcome their pain and be able to enjoy their lives again.”
He said they work hard to find the right solution to the patient’s pain management needs.
“We listen to you as a patient and work with you to solve your medical complaints as an individual,” Singer said.
He said they can perform many of the treatment procedures at their Grand Island clinic. Singer can also perform surgeries at the Grand Island Surgery Center and at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Total Body Pain Institute hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the clinic at 308-708-2826; check online at www.totalpaininstitute.com; or look for the clinic’s Facebook page.