Don’t put off planning if retirement is on the horizon

Good planning, good luck and old-fashioned hard work should position you well for your retirement years.

Once that glorious day appears on the horizon, you still have work to do — perhaps the most important financial move you must make to ease your retirement life.

You must navigate the Medicare process, which, thankfully, is not as daunting as you might fear.

“If an individual is preparing for Medicare due to age, it is recommended they begin the process three months prior to the 65th birthday month. Important considerations must be made at that time,” said Ann Kroeger of the Nebraska Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP.

If an individual needs the insurance, typically Medicare Part A and B are elected, she said. Part B premiums are taken out of Social Security retirement payments if the individual is receiving benefits. Premiums also can be paid directly on a quarterly basis.

If an individual has Federal Marketplace insurance, typically they need to end that insurance and take both parts of Medicare when first eligible, Kroeger said.

Failure to enroll in a timely way can take a financial bite for the entirety of your retirement.