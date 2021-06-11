Don’t speak for lives you haven’t lived

In a controversial move, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open in early May, choosing to prioritize her mental health over a major tennis tournament. The 23-year-old is ranked second in the world and touts several titles at the U.S. and Australian Opens. With a record as one of the fastest servers in history as well as a forehand recorded at 100 mph, Osaka is nothing short of an ambitious and talented woman.

Yet, her withdrawal from the game was met with backlash. Labeled as lazy and weak by groups of people who have yet to win their first tennis tournament, Osaka quickly became the face of Generation Z, a group of people born between 1997 and 2015. Her work ethic and drive were discredited in the face of her withdrawal. Many quickly assumed that a break for mental health was an excuse for weakness.

However, Osaka’s decision was driven by the anxiety she experienced from attending mandatory press conferences during the long tournaments, something many haven’t experienced but were still quick to make judgments against. Since it was part of her career, it was only natural that she attended press conferences, right?

Wrong. Very wrong.