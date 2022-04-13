DonaldTrump Jr. stumps for Herbster at Grand Island's Fonner Park

At an appearance at Fonner Park Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump Jr. said Republicans need to be involved at every level to thwart Democratic policies, which are “ridiculous, and they’re getting crazier.”

Grand Island was one of three Nebraska stops at which the junior Trump stumped in support of Charles Herbster. Trump’s father has endorsed Herbster’s bid for Nebraska governor.

In his 26-minute talk, Trump Jr. said there is only one choice for Nebraska governor.

In addition to Democrat policies, the country is being hurt by liberal Republicans, Trump said. “With a party full of Mitt Romneys, who needs Democrats?”

Three hundred people attended the rally, which was held inside the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

In addition to Herbster, speakers included state Sens. Steve Erdman and Steve Halloran.

There were no demonstrators outside the event.

Only a few tables and chairs were set up inside the building. Organizers wanted most of the attendees on their feet and standing, a woman announced at the beginning of the rally.

Trump Jr. also made appearances earlier in the day in North Platte and Scottsbluff.