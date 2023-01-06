Donated aluminum can help provide habitat

If money is tight, you can still support Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity by donating your aluminum cans.

Those donations can help provide housing for people who need it.

"It's a really helpful revenue stream because the can donations generate around $2,000 a month for us," said Alyssa Heagy, executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

On top of the monthly income, Grand Island Habitat has received additional money through a national competition administered by the Novelis aluminum company and Habitat for Humanity International.

Grand Island Habitat has taken first place in three straight Novelis Can Grant competitions. Until 2022, the national competition was held once a year. For the year just passed, the grant competition was divided into two separate rounds.

Because of its good Novelis showings, Grand Island Habitat will receive between $16,000 and $18,000 in grant money for 2022.

The achievement was made possible by the "tireless efforts of our amazing Can-Do crew," Heagy said.

Those volunteers collected more than 18,000 pounds of aluminum cans from 14 drop-off locations in a six-month period, between June and November of 2022.

The drop-off points are in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties. One of the locations is outside Ace Hardware in Grand Island. People may also drop off aluminum cans at most Pump & Pantry locations in Grand Island.

Drop-off sites are also at Pump & Pantry stores in Central City, Chapman, Cairo, St. Libory, St. Paul and Aurora, as well as the United Methodist Church in Wood River.

Habitat for Humanity is not looking for plastic — only aluminum. The cans typically come from pop and beer drinkers.

The program benefits from the good cooperation of Kramer's Auto Parts and Iron Co., Heagy said.

In addition to transporting the donated cans to Kramer's, volunteers also sort through the items, removing garbage.

Thirty-four cans total one pound of aluminum. For every pound that's dropped off, Habitat for Humanity receives 58 to 78 cents, depending on the recycling rate.

"We have a lot of really great volunteers," Heagy said Friday.

Those people contribute their time in both hot and cold weather conditions, she noted. In late September, volunteer Leonard McCarty loaded 226 pounds of cans onto his truck and trailer from only one week of donations at Ace Hardware.

Mike and Jeanne Cronin of Grand Island retired this fall after being longtime volunteers for the Cans for Habitat program. Some of their work has been picked up by people from Integrated Life Choices, who have stepped up their involvement.

Cans are also donated during Hear Grand Island concerts.

Winners in the Novelis program are chosen based on the number of pounds recycled. "And then in order to be eligible, you have to be able to do social media posts and marketing for the event," Heagy said.

Habitat for Humanity extends its "sincere thanks to all of the supporters who recycle their cans at our locations. Your contributions make a real difference in the lives of those in need, and we are so grateful for your support," Heagy says in a news release.

"Winning this competition is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our supporters," Heagy adds. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to work hard to serve our community."