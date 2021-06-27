Donations help students in need; Stuff the Bus still accepting contributions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Backpacks, filled with school supplies, are available to any student in need who attends a Hall County school, from preschool through high school.

This was the third year working on Stuff the Bus for Whitecalf, who is the community liaison for the anti-poverty programs at Grand Island Senior High and the middle schools.

He sees the need for donations.

When parents of three or four kids get school clothes, supplies and haircuts, “that all adds up,” Whitecalf said. “We try to alleviate some of that financial burden on families that are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Regardless of how many Stuff the Bus donations come in, Boeselager is confident that 1,000 backpacks will be given out this year. GIPS funds and a possible grant will ensure that number will be obtained.

Many of the items donated will be handed out July 30 at the Back to School Bash at Fonner Park. That will be a drive-through event for the second year in a row.

Some students will need school supplies even after school starts, Whitecalf said.

People still may donate to Stuff the Bus. Collection boxes will be set up at the south Walmart — one at each of the main doors — through July 15.