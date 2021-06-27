Donations help students in need; Stuff the Bus still accepting contributions

In addition to school supplies, area residents donated $425 in cash and $50 in gift cards to this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign.
The longtime Grand Island tradition concluded Saturday at the two Grand Island Walmart stores. Stuff the Bus started last weekend and wrapped up Friday and Saturday. Organized by Grand Island Public Schools, the fundraiser is held every summer in preparation for the start of the school year.
On Saturday, one man donated four bags of supplies he had just purchased at the south Walmart location. Also Saturday, people donated $193 in cash — $142 at the south Walmart and $51 at the north store.
On Friday afternoon, Holly Boeselager stood next to a shopping cart inside the entrance to the north Walmart, asking people to donate.
“We are collecting school supplies for our homeless and near-homeless youth,” said Boeselager, who is the Families in Transition coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools.
Meanwhile, Brian Whitecalf was positioned outside the south Walmart.
In front of each store was a Blue Bird handy bus.
People were donating crayons, pencil boxes and notebooks.
Whitecalf told potential donors that if they bought just one thing, it would make a difference.
Backpacks, filled with school supplies, are available to any student in need who attends a Hall County school, from preschool through high school.
This was the third year working on Stuff the Bus for Whitecalf, who is the community liaison for the anti-poverty programs at Grand Island Senior High and the middle schools.
He sees the need for donations.
When parents of three or four kids get school clothes, supplies and haircuts, “that all adds up,” Whitecalf said. “We try to alleviate some of that financial burden on families that are living paycheck to paycheck.”
Regardless of how many Stuff the Bus donations come in, Boeselager is confident that 1,000 backpacks will be given out this year. GIPS funds and a possible grant will ensure that number will be obtained.
Many of the items donated will be handed out July 30 at the Back to School Bash at Fonner Park. That will be a drive-through event for the second year in a row.
Some students will need school supplies even after school starts, Whitecalf said.
People still may donate to Stuff the Bus. Collection boxes will be set up at the south Walmart — one at each of the main doors — through July 15.
Needed are 17-inch backpacks, loose-leaf college rule paper, single-subject notebooks, one-inch binders, pencil boxes, crayons, colored pencils, pink erasers and scissors.