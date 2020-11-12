 Skip to main content
Donations sought for Wreaths Across America event at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Because of COVID-19, Grand Island’s Business Coalition for Veterans, headed by Chef Anthony Brando, has canceled the majority of its fundraisers this year.

In lieu of those events, the coalition is encouraging people to support the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 19 at Westlawn Memorial Park.

Brando is hoping people will sponsor wreaths for veterans’ headstones at the cemetery. Wreaths are needed for hundreds of headstones.

The cost of each wreath is $15. Sponsoring five wreaths costs $75.

To donate online, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/search?searchTypelocation. When you arrive at that site, enter the code NE0027 in the “find a location” box. Click on the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery drop-down menu, then click on “sponsor.”

Checks also may be sent to Wreaths Across America, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3826 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island NE 68803.

The deadline is Nov. 30. Any donations that come in after that date will roll over to next year’s wreaths.

Another Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Dec. 19 at the United Veterans Club and the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Business Coalition for Veterans is not involved in that event.

