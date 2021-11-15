 Skip to main content
Donations still being accepted for Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, 'Densel's Dream'
Donations still being accepted for Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, 'Densel's Dream'

Densel's Dream

This rendering shows the vision of “Densel’s Dream,” a public art project being spearheaded by Grand Island Partnership for the Arts. The sculpture, which will measure 50 feet long, 14.5 feet tall and 10 feet deep – is set to make its nest at Highway 281 and South Webb Road.

 Courtesy/Grand Island Partnership for the Arts

Grand Island Partnership for the Arts has launched “Densel’s Dream,” an art project honoring the late Densel Rasmussen.

About $445,000 dollars has been raised to date of the $600,000 dollars needed to complete the project that will be placed in the vicinity of Highway 281 and Webb Road.

Around $150,000 is still needed for the sculpture to become part of Grand Island’s public art presence.

Anyone interested in making a donation can send them to: Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, Densel’s Dream, 908 N. Howard, Suite 106, Grand Island, NE 68803-3529.

