Donations still being accepted for Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, 'Densel's Dream'

Grand Island Partnership for the Arts has launched “Densel’s Dream,” an art project honoring the late Densel Rasmussen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About $445,000 dollars has been raised to date of the $600,000 dollars needed to complete the project that will be placed in the vicinity of Highway 281 and Webb Road.

Around $150,000 is still needed for the sculpture to become part of Grand Island’s public art presence.

Anyone interested in making a donation can send them to: Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, Densel’s Dream, 908 N. Howard, Suite 106, Grand Island, NE 68803-3529.