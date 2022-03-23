Doniphan expands west with major subdivision to be built in phases

Doniphan is expanding west.

A major new subdivision, approved by Hall County/Grand Island Regional Planning Commission, will allow a developer to create new lots west of U.S. Highway 281.

Elsbury Construction of Grand Island is readying High Point Development, located west of U.S. Highway 281 and north of Platte River Drive, an area that is largely untouched.

High Point is roughly 58.8 acres. Its adjacent Kracklin Kirks subdivision, one lot located south of Doniphan’s new Dollar General at Clarice Street, will be 1.5 acres.

The final plat for High Point is only 14.6 acres, explained Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

“The preliminary plat is, here’s how we expect to lay out the whole thing at this point in time, based on what we see as market conditions,” he said. “That’s followed up with a final plat that’s just a portion of it that they will develop first.”

A total of 121 lots are planned for the entire subdivision with 36 lots in the first phase.

These projects are typically done in phases.

“Once you do the final plat there are tax consequences for that, once those are filed, because each of those lots is a buildable lot at that point and can be sold separately, so it’s worth more than the farm ground as one big piece,” Nabity said. “Most developers in our area tend to do somewhere between 5 and 15 acres at a time.”

RPC approved rezoning for the subdivision on March 2 from transitional agriculture and general commercial to R-3 multiple family residential zone.

The project is one that has been long in the making, said Doniphan Mayor Ryan Nickerson.

“This is not something we just decided we’re going to do. It’s something that has been in the process for a while,” he said. “It goes through several steps. We’re still in the planning phases and going over plans and drawings and layouts. We really feel that as long as we continue to follow this process, it can be something that will be very beneficial for Doniphan.”

More infrastructure work is needed, Nickerson explained.

Some of that work was done with the completion of Doniphan’s Dollar General store.

“We did have water and sewer on that side of the road because of the Nebraska Public Power building that’s been there for a while,” he said. “I’m sure as plots and things progress that’s something that will be discussed through this planning phase, how are we going to do it and what’s the process and how it’s going to get accomplished.”

To meet this growth, a new sewage lagoon system will be constructed.

“We’re being required to do this by the state because we are growing,” Nickerson said. “When we decided to make the investment on that piece of our infrastructure, we wanted to have a water and sewer system that would meet our needs for growth for the next 50 years.”

He added, “That way when projects like this subdivision come up we’re able to absorb that and reap those benefits.”

Amber Schuppan, chair for Doniphan’s Economic Development Board, said she is “extremely excited” about the new subdivision.

“We have been short of housing for a long time. The residential plans that I have seen, I think it’s on point with what our community needs,” said Schuppan. “They talked about putting in some condos and townhomes that are going to be part of an HOA, and easy-living smaller units, so possibly some of those people who have become empty-nesters, but want to stay in the community, it might give them an option to live a simpler life.”

It would also help Doniphan attract another needed resource: teachers.

“We’ve struggled with getting them to move into our community, just because we haven’t had any housing available for them,” said Schuppan. “I think that will increase those numbers, as well, so we can get them in our community instead of alternate communities.”

Nabity applauded the prospect of a new subdivision in Doniphan.

“This is one that I have worked with multiple property owners on over the past 18 years that they have brought in different plans and, for whatever reason, decided not to move forward. This is the farthest it’s gotten in that timeframe,” he said.

Such projects are critical to Doniphan’s future, said Nickerson.

“It’s good to see growth,” he said. “It makes me know we’re going to build a community that’s going to be around for the next couple hundred years also. That’s exciting. I think about what it’ll be like when my kids are my age, and I hope they’re in a community as good and beneficial for them as Doniphan has been for us.”

