By Brandon Summers
Doniphan is getting a new lagoon.
The city has been at capacity or over for many years.
In addition to the lagoon, the city also is attracting new businesses.
Dollar General is coming to Doniphan, along with a new car wash and laundromat.
A new lagoon to process the community’s sewage is needed for the town to grow, said Village Chairman Jay Haile.
“If we wanted to get another housing development in, we can’t handle it,” Haile said. “We can allow a couple of houses and probably a couple of businesses, but another 15 to 25 homes, we couldn’t handle that. We’d be maxed out.”
The city was running short of options, he said.
The three-cell lagoon system, built in 1980, was designed to serve a population of 750. The daily capacity of the system is 250,000 gallons, and the average daily flow is 142,000 gallons.
“Like anything else, you outgrow, so you’ve got to make provisions to either cut your water usage back or expand your lagoon,” he said.
“We’ve got more people building houses and stuff, and wanting to tap into our system.”
Randy Sadd, Doniphan Economic Development Corp. president, said the new lagoon will benefit the community.
“It’s needed,” Sadd said. “It’s needed for Doniphan to be able to expand, businesswise and for housing.”
The city purchased 25 acres south of its current lagoon for the project.
“Probably 25 acres is overkill, but we’re looking at long-term,” Haile said. “Why build it for 10 years when we can build it for 50 to 75 years? Not that we foresee Doniphan growing that big, but you never know.”
The project will cost roughly $1 million, including more than $400,000 for the land itself.
“We’re just going to expand our evaporation ponds because the state doesn’t want us pumping the excess runoff water down to the river anymore,” Haile said.
Doniphan is also getting a Dollar General, which he said the city can accommodate.
“It will be on the west side of the highway, and our sewer system and water system already go across the highway,” he said.
The new store could be opening as early as this year, Haile said.
“They’ve already got stuff marked out for the land,” he said. “It’s just a matter of them finalizing it. We’ve OK’d the building of it. It could go up this year. It’s just a matter of them doing it.”
The city also is getting a car wash and laundromat, which will be located next to the city’s fire station.
“We can handle something like that and a Dollar General, but we can’t handle a subdivision, 15 to 20 houses. That’d tax us,” Haile said. “But moving forward, and getting this lagoon put in, we’d be able to handle something like that.”
Sadd applauded the arrival of new businesses to the city.
“I think those are great assets that will be coming to Doniphan. A majority of community members travel to Grand Island or Hastings to get items that Dollar General carries, so it will be nice to have that here, available locally.”
The new businesses are a welcomed addition to Doniphan, Haile said.
“I think it’s great. It’s good to get new businesses in town,” he said. “Every little bit helps. It helps the revenue and gets stuff out there.”
