Doniphan girl dies in Tuesday accident on Interstate 80

17-year-old loses life west of Wood River

A 17-year-old Doniphan girl lost her life in an accident late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 about five miles west of the Wood River interchange.

The accident claimed the life of Carley Johnson, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident near mile marker 295 at 5:42 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were traveling west.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Ford F-350, driven by 24-year-old Brody Weinmann of Falls City, was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Johnson, failed to stop and collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.

Johnson, the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene. Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kan., were not injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates traffic was slowed due to a hazardous material cleanup from an earlier rollover accident, which was off the roadway.