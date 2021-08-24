Doniphan-Trumbull graduates return ... as teachers, principal

Doniphan’s “system” has educated plenty of people from his family.

“I have family in the area,” Engel said. “I have had many generations going through.”

His grandfather, father and uncles are also Doniphan graduates. Now Engel’s grandson is a preschooler at Doniphan-Trumbull.

Part of the draw of teaching in a small school — particularly one a teacher graduated from — is knowing the students and families better, and watching students grow, he said.

“I was at a bigger school, so coming back to a smaller school was exciting. At some of the bigger schools you see the elementary kids as they come through and then when they leave and go to middle school, you lose contact with them,” Engel said. “You don’t get to see them progress all the way through preschool to senior year.”

Part of the fun, he added, comes in watching kids grow up whose parents he grew up with.

“A number of the people that I went to school with have their kids in (Doniphan-Trumbull) now,” Engel said.

School activities and events lend themselves to creating memories, and are some of his favorites.