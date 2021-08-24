Doniphan-Trumbull graduates return ... as teachers, principal

From preschool to high school, Doniphan-Trumbull’s roster of teachers boasts a number of alumni who have returned to their alma mater — including elementary Principal Rod Engel.
“We have a bunch,” Engel said. “It speaks volumes of our communities.”
Engel, who graduated from Doniphan High School in 1990, before the Doniphan-Trumbull merger, started his career in education at Shelton. He said he doesn’t think teachers going back to school in small towns is that uncommon.
Jeremy Braden, superintendent of Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, came from a much larger community, and said he took notice of where Doniphan-Trumbull teachers hail from.
Still, Braden said, as he got to know the communities, it wasn’t shocking.
“I’m not surprised, given the commitment to the area,” he said.
A close-knit school community like Doniphan-Trumbull lends itself to families and individuals being drawn back to their home school.
“People come and go like I did. I went off to college and came back 23 years later,” Engel said. “People want to return and raise their families in the community and that’s exciting if you go through the system, then come back and be a part of that system you grew up in.”
Doniphan’s “system” has educated plenty of people from his family.
“I have family in the area,” Engel said. “I have had many generations going through.”
His grandfather, father and uncles are also Doniphan graduates. Now Engel’s grandson is a preschooler at Doniphan-Trumbull.
Part of the draw of teaching in a small school — particularly one a teacher graduated from — is knowing the students and families better, and watching students grow, he said.
“I was at a bigger school, so coming back to a smaller school was exciting. At some of the bigger schools you see the elementary kids as they come through and then when they leave and go to middle school, you lose contact with them,” Engel said. “You don’t get to see them progress all the way through preschool to senior year.”
Part of the fun, he added, comes in watching kids grow up whose parents he grew up with.
“A number of the people that I went to school with have their kids in (Doniphan-Trumbull) now,” Engel said.
School activities and events lend themselves to creating memories, and are some of his favorites.
“You got to compete with your friends and be part of those activities in elementary PE, Superkids Day — those are things we did a long time ago and we still continue,” Engel said. “It’s fun thinking back to participating in those, then watching kiddos doing the same things.”
Likely his colleagues hailing from Doniphan and Trumbull — numbering nearly 10 — feel the same way.
“You’re always excited to go back,” Engel said.
Fittingly for a small community, word of mouth brought him back. At the time of the Doniphan-Trumbull job opening, he was principal at Central City.
“It’s one of those things you just don’t think of,” Engel said of joining the staff at his hometown school. “I heard from friends and family that the longtime principal was going to be retiring. They really encouraged me to apply, and of course I did,” he said.
That was eight years ago. Since then he has worked side by side with Doniphan and Trumbull graduates, and a staff dedicated to keeping the essence of a small town community school.
Braden said the concept makes sense.
“For me it’s like a servant-service mindset — being the best version of themselves and helping others to be their own best selves,” he said.
