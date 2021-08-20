Doniphan-Trumbull, Northwest awarded career education funds

Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools and Northwest High School are another step closer to their career and technical education visions.

Nebraska Department of Education recently announced the 2021-22 Perkins reVISION Action Grant awardees, and Doniphan-Trumbull and Northwest are among the 17 recipients. The funding for Doniphan-Trumbull and Northwest will be directed toward health science careers experiential learning.

Doniphan-Trumbull will use the $96,787 received to help fund a program that would, in part, give its students opportunities to earn CNA certification. Purchased equipment will include two hospital bays, an infant CPR mannequin and a geriatric patient simulator.

Curriculum will see significant changes, including added classes for students as well as staff training and learning opportunities. The school will partner with area health care providers to teach participating students health science career skills like CPR.

Part of the project’s intention is to give students a chance to find out what they excel at, and what interests them. For-credit internships will be among resources for students to explore different careers. While CNA certification is for upperclassmen, career exploration will begin in earnest in seventh grade.