Doniphan-Trumbull, Northwest awarded career education funds

Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools and Northwest High School are another step closer to their career and technical education visions.
Nebraska Department of Education recently announced the 2021-22 Perkins reVISION Action Grant awardees, and Doniphan-Trumbull and Northwest are among the 17 recipients. The funding for Doniphan-Trumbull and Northwest will be directed toward health science careers experiential learning.
Doniphan-Trumbull will use the $96,787 received to help fund a program that would, in part, give its students opportunities to earn CNA certification. Purchased equipment will include two hospital bays, an infant CPR mannequin and a geriatric patient simulator.
Curriculum will see significant changes, including added classes for students as well as staff training and learning opportunities. The school will partner with area health care providers to teach participating students health science career skills like CPR.
Part of the project’s intention is to give students a chance to find out what they excel at, and what interests them. For-credit internships will be among resources for students to explore different careers. While CNA certification is for upperclassmen, career exploration will begin in earnest in seventh grade.
Doniphan-Trumbull High School Principal Michaela Goracke said groundwork has begun to offer exploratory experiences for students. “We are dipping our toes into some internships,” Goracke said.
Being awarded the grant indicates state-level support for programs like Doniphan-Trumbull’s.
Goracke said, “We are absolutely excited about this grant. We’re really thankful the state recognizes our ideas and efforts.”
Northwest Public Schools was awarded $100,000 for advancing its health care career readiness efforts. The grant states that in a fall 2020 survey, 47% of Northwest students expressed interest in pursuing a career in health sciences.
Northwest’s grant proposal indicates a partnership between Central Community College’s Grand Island campus along with Centura Public Schools, Wood River Public Schools and Grand Island Central Catholic. However, student interest has suggested expansion as current arrangements can only serve a limited number of students per CNA course.
In addition to the requested grant funds, Northwest’s application suggests plenty of support with in-kind donations listed totaling more than $52,000.
The Nebraska State Board of Education awards competitive Perkins reVISION grants to schools statewide in an effort to develop and improve talent pipelines, which would affect the region’s – as well as the state as a whole – economic growth and workforce development. These are key components to enhance Nebraska high school’s Career and Technical Education programs.
Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds to secondary school districts to help execute the reVISION Action Plan Only activities. These efforts must entail high-skill, high-wage and high-demand occupations for consideration. The 17 grants awarded for 2021-22 total $1,372,665.
