Doniphan woman operates home business specializing in French macaron cookies

Because she is baking in her home kitchen, she can only bake one tray of cookies (24) at a time. Each tray takes about 14 minutes. Every two minutes during baking time, she opens the oven door to allow the steam out to better the baking process. Because French macarons are like a “cookie sandwich,” it takes a half-hour to bake two dozen cookies, not including the time to make the tasty middle sandwiched between the two cookies, along with the time applying the sweet mixture to the cookies.

Fay said she has become a multi-tasking specialist that can handle everything required to make these sweet perfections.

It took her 26 hours to make the 800 graduation cookies, an average of about two cookies per minute.

Fay is a trained pharmacist, but now devotes her full-time duties to raising a family and baking cookies.

“My chemistry background comes in handy,” she said about baking.

After graduation, the orders have been coming in steadily, but not at a high enough rate to overwhelm her.

With the kids back in school, Fay now has more time during the day to bake and fill orders, which allows her to watch Addie play volleyball.