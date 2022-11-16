Donors want to share Christmas tree with others

The tree that now dominates Railside has been part of Kirk Hansen's life for a long time.

Kirk and his wife, Tanya, live in the home where Kirk grew up. They moved into the house, which is at 2007 Lamar Ave., six years ago.

There are plenty of trees in front of the house, and in the back yard.

"Before we started remodeling the home, you actually could not see the house. I used to tell people it was the house you could not see behind all of the trees," Tanya said.

Kirk's parents, Jack and Jan, built the house, completing it in 1974. Kirk, now 48, moved in when he was six months old.

Kirk's mother passed away when he was 13.

Jack, who later married Bev, passed away in 2015.

After Jack died, Kirk and Tanya decided to buy the house, "even though we had actually just bought a house on First Street that we loved. But it was really important to keep the house in the family, so we bought it," Tanya said.

The tree that will be the centerpiece of Railside Christmas is at least 30 years old. It was cut and transported downtown Nov. 10.

"It was in the front of the house, right in the corner by the driveway," Tanya said.

After the couple moved in, Kirk decided to clear up the front yard.

His dad loved trees, Kirk said. When he was younger, everything looked very nice. "But as they grew, they matured and started growing into each other."

So they decided to work on the front yard, "just to get it cleaned up and kind of start new," he said.

The couple initially thought another one of their trees would be the downtown Christmas tree.

Tanya called the city to volunteer the tree, which was put on the city's list for 2025.

This year, when the couple was working on the landscaping, Kirk decided to call to "see if we can move up the year," Tanya said.

Representatives of the city and Railside came to their house and decided on a different tree on the Hansen property.

The Hansens said no, because Tanya thought it would be great to decorate it as a Christmas tree every year.

But the Hansens talked about it and decided that sharing the tree would be important. Kirk's father loved Christmas, and that feeling is true of the whole family.

They concluded that donating the evergreen to the city would be a better use of the tree. It would be good to have the tree decorated and in a place where everyone can enjoy it and serve as a gathering place for the Christmas season.

The Hansens "work in and near Railside," she said. Tanya, a lawyer, works a couple of blocks away.

Kirk and his brother, Eric, own Hansen Agri-Placement, which is at 610 W. Second St. Their father started the business in 1959.

Tanya talked about "all the amazing stuff that's going on" in downtown Grand Island.

Another reason they donated the tree is because this is such a divisive time and "there's a lot of anger and bitterness in the world," she said.

She doesn't know how anyone could be unhappy around a lit Christmas tree.

So the Hansens hope the tree will "inject some sort of happiness" into people's lives.

As people see the light and enjoy the tree's beauty, she hopes they will take it as a time of reflection. Or, as they look at the tree and the light, they might decide "that they want to be the light and maybe give back to others, too."