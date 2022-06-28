Douglas County reports first presumed case of monkeypox

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed a case of orthopox in the county, which after further testing is expected to be the county and state’s first case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a virus in the orthopox family, which also includes smallpox. Monkeypox is milder than smallpox.

The person who is infected is a man in his 30s with a history of international travel, health department officials said. He is isolating at home. The health department is tracing his contacts to identify any people who may have been exposed.

Just over 200 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in the U.S. as of late last week, but more than 3,000 have been reported in more than 50 countries during the current outbreak. World Health Organization officials over the weekend called the cases “unusual” but did not declare a global health emergency.

The illness usually begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue, according to department officials. It’s often accompanied by a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

Nebraska health officials recently urged residents and health care providers to be on the lookout for rashes associated with monkeypox.

Monkeypox is being spread through close, intimate personal contact with people who have it, particularly through contact with one of the monkeypox lesions.

Reports indicate that a disproportionately large number of cases so far have been among gay and bisexual men who have sex with other men.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but some antiviral drugs have been used effectively. Some people who have had close personal contact with an infected person may be candidates for a preventative dose of smallpox vaccine. Anyone who suspects he has monkeypox or that he has been exposed to the virus should contact a health care provider for guidance.

Staff at the health department’s information line at 402-444-3400 also can answer questions.