Downtown concert site deeded to Grand Island for future use

The former Kaufman Plaza on Third Street has been deeded to the city for future use.

A public hearing was held Tuesday by Grand Island City Council on the acquisition of the site, now Amur Park, from two entities: Amur Real Estate and Panthera Investment Group.

There is no cost to the city for the land.

Amur, to the west of the vacated Wheeler Avenue, and Panthera, to the east, each agreed to deed a 40-foot tract.

Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof explained to council that Kaufman Plaza used to be a road right-of-way.

“It hasn’t been used as right-of-way in a number of years, and its actual use was in violation of the Department of Transportation’s definition for what you can use a road right-of-way for,” she said.

The right-of-way was vacated in 2021, and the property split down the middle and reverted to the adjacent properties.

The city worked with Railside Business Improvement District and the two entities to have the property deeded back to the city, said Nonhof.

“They’re just giving it to us,” she said. “We’re not paying for it. The city will be using it for plaza purposes. That’s in the deed. That’s all we can ever use it for. No buildings and only pedestrian traffic.”

Amos Anson, Railside BID president, spoke in favor of the transfer.

“This is one of several times that this project and the potential expansion to the north is going to come in front of you,” he said. “I know some items will be in your lap here in a couple of weeks. The BID and Railside is extremely excited for what’s going to happen in that area, and I think you guys will be excited, as well.”

There were no other comments from the public. The transfer was approved as a pair of consent agenda items.

An expansion of Amur Park to South Front Street is being planned, The Independent reported in June.

The site serves as the venue for the Hear Grand Island concert series

The expansion, being readied by Railside BID, would include a permanent stage, restroom facilities and a green space.

The project was reportedly estimated to cost roughly $650,000, with Amur providing 50% of the cost and the Railside BID raising the remaining funds.

In exchange for the investment, Grand Island City Council agreed to rename the park after the finance company, which was founded in Grand Island in 1996.

