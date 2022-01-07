Downtown Grand Island business owner running for mayor seat

Julie Wright, owner and founder of Tally Creative, is running for mayor of Grand Island.
Filing for Grand Island and Hall County candidates began Wednesday.
Wright told The Independent she has considered running for local office for the last couple of years.
“The more I’ve gotten involved in the community as a whole, through joining boards and volunteering, different committees, I really realized our local government isn’t a direct representation of who’s here in Grand Island,” she said. “That really motivated me to get involved.”
Wright describes herself as someone who doesn’t like to sit on the sidelines.
“If I feel something or see something, I want to be a part of it,” she said.
Wright began her own photography business immediately after graduating from high school.
“I got my tax ID number three weeks after I graduated, and really decided from an early age that I want to be an entrepreneur,” she said. “I’ve always been very driven and always a very hard worker.”
Her photography studio, opened in 2003, has since evolved into Tally Creative, a full-service branding agency, which also does graphic design, websites and social media.
Wright serves on the boards for Grand Island YWCA and Heartland United Way.
She is chair of the Grand Island Senior High Academy of Business and Communication.
Wright also serves on the economic vitality committee for the Railside Business Improvement District and is greatly involved in downtown development.
“The more I’ve gotten involved, I’ve decided I have a lot of the qualities needed to be a good leader, and those I don’t have, I’ve developed connections and, with others and collaboration, I can fill any gaps,” she said.
For Wright, a key priority is creating greater accessibility to government for all residents of Grand Island.
Wright hopes to create a road map to make local government more accessible to everyone and foster stronger communication about what resources and processes are available.
“I’d like to develop a road map for not only how to get into leadership positions, whether it’s political or other positions,” she said. “I don’t think there’s been a clear road map created yet, and so I’m excited to create that.”
At a recent Grand Island City Council meeting, Wright said she was the only person attending who was not presenting to the council.
“In a town of 50,000 people, there really needs to be more involvement,” Wright said. “I know politics aren’t at the top of the mind for everyone, but I also feel like there needs to be more involvement and oftentimes people just don’t know what that first step is.”
For more information about Wright and her campaign, visit www.julesGI.com, or her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JulieWrightForMayor.