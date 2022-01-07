Downtown Grand Island business owner running for mayor seat

Julie Wright, owner and founder of Tally Creative, is running for mayor of Grand Island.

Filing for Grand Island and Hall County candidates began Wednesday.

Wright told The Independent she has considered running for local office for the last couple of years.

“The more I’ve gotten involved in the community as a whole, through joining boards and volunteering, different committees, I really realized our local government isn’t a direct representation of who’s here in Grand Island,” she said. “That really motivated me to get involved.”

Wright describes herself as someone who doesn’t like to sit on the sidelines.

“If I feel something or see something, I want to be a part of it,” she said.

Wright began her own photography business immediately after graduating from high school.

“I got my tax ID number three weeks after I graduated, and really decided from an early age that I want to be an entrepreneur,” she said. “I’ve always been very driven and always a very hard worker.”