Downtown Grand Island has a big new clock

Just as it did 100 years ago, Grand Island has a big downtown street clock to mark time for shoppers and serve as a meeting place for Grand Islanders.

The attractive new clock, which is now complete, stands near the corner of North Pine and West Third streets. It is a full-size replica of a clock that stood a few feet away between the 1880s and the 1940s.

The new clock, which stands 16 feet 2 inches, is black with gold trim. Weighing 900 pounds, it is made of aluminum, some of it quite heavy.

The project was put together by the Hall County Historical Society. A total of $37,060 was raised for the project, $5,000 of which will be placed in an endowment for the clock’s upkeep.

“This was an easy ask. People really like clocks,” said Don Deitemeyer of the Historical Society.

The electric clock, produced by Electric Time of Medfield, Massachusetts, will always be on time, because it’s connected to a global positioning system. It will even reset itself when Daylight Savings Time comes and goes.

During the day, the face is black. But after the sun goes down, the face will turn white.

Deitemeyer and his friends have dreamt of building the clock for a long time. “It’s been on my bucket list for 20 years,” he said.

Work began on the project in the fall of 2020.

The tall timepiece is known as the Century Clock. It is meant to salute individuals, businesses and organizations “that have played an important role in building a vibrant community,” says the Historical Society.

The clock is designed in part to celebrate the Historical Society’s 100th anniversary. It is also connected to Grand Island’s 150th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Rotary in Grand Island. This is also the 165th anniversary of the settling of the community, said Fred Roeser of the Historical Society.

Work was completed Thursday morning. Middleton Electric played a key role, which included underground boring to access electricity. Mudd Jockies did the concrete work at no charge.

The Historical Society is happy with the project. “We like to do things right,” Deitemeyer said.

The Society feels the clock is “a nice anchor to this end of downtown,” Deitemeyer said.

Actually, the project isn’t quite done. Organizers will place a time capsule next to the clock, topped with a plaque honoring the donors. A plaque may be added to the pole saying the clock was built in 2022.

A formal dedication will probably be held in the next six weeks.

Some people still remember the original clock. One of them is Roeser’s brother, who was born in 1945.

Twenty-eight donors contributed $27,500 toward the project, “and we appreciated each and every donor,” Deitemeyer said.

The clock cost about $24,000, including shipping.

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, the Bud and Gloria Wolbach Trust and Kaufmann Cummings Trust donated $5,000 each.

Other major donors were the Edgar and Francis Reynolds Foundation, the Grand Theater Foundation, the Fred and Amanda Glade Foundation, the Grand Island Rotary, Gerrene Williams and Mudd Jockies.