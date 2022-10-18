Downtown Grand Island is about to get a lot brighter

Downtown Grand Island is being festooned with festoon lights.

In other words, Railside is about to get a lot brighter at night. Festoon lights, also known as string lights or party lights, are being strung over six blocks of Third Street.

The bulbs are all frosted white. Many of the strands hang above the street. Others line the sidewalks.

The lights will come on at night, 365 days of the year, the same time that the street lights go on.

City workers began stringing the lights Tuesday morning. The block between Sycamore and Pine was the first to be decorated.

In a way, the project returns Grand Island to its past. The downtown area was illuminated in a similar way for several decades beginning in the 1920s, said Jim Pirnie. But those lights went up only during the Christmas season.

Pirnie is a member of the economic vitality committee of the Railside business improvement district board. That committee had been thinking about Railside lighting enhancements for a while.

But the future of the project brightened in June, when author Peter Kageyama spoke at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting.

Kageyama, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the author of "For the Love of Cities: The Love Affair Between People and Their Places."

Kageyama said lights spark emotion in the brain, according to Mary Berlie, another member of the economic vitality committee.

Going ahead with the project, the committee decided to focus on the density of the lights — putting the bulbs close together.

Local leaders are aware of other cities that have installed festoon lights. One is North Platte, said Railside Executive Director Sherry Siwinski. Berlie mentioned Cheyenne, Wyoming.

But Berlie thinks the Grand Island project will have more impact because of the light density.

The idea is that decorative lights downtown will increase the number of people who place selfies online. That will, in turn, make more people anxious to visit Railside.

The use of lighting is one way of creating a love affair with the place that you call home, said Berlie.

The festoon lights will make downtown a glamorous place for pictures during a winter snowfall, Pirnie said. High school students might come down for senior pictures.

Siwinski said the bulbs are also called cafe-type lights.

The project has the full support of Mayor Roger Steele and the Grand Island City Council, Pirnie said.

"We're excited about bringing it downtown," Pirnie said. The project should attract more people and will be "a great addition to the community."

As Petula Clark sang, "The lights are much brighter there. You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares. So go downtown."

Besides making the area more festive, the lights will make things friendlier for pedestrians.

"We want our downtown to be alive and vibrant and inviting, and for people to feel safe coming down here," Siwinski said.

While safety isn't a primary goal, it will be a benefit, she said.

A few poles will be erected as part of the project.

The lights will connect to another lighting project at Amur Plaza, Berlie said.

In addition to Berlie and Pirnie, the other members of the economic vitality committee are A.J. Fruchtal, Andy Gdowski, Amos Anson, Julie Wright, Sara Bennett and Amber Alvidrez.