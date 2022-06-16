Downtown street restriping starts Sunday

Overnight parking restrictions on select downtown streets will take place at the end of this week, announced City of Grand Island Streets Division.

The restrictions are to facilitate restriping parking stalls and painting curb. This work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 19, depending on weather, and will take approximately two weeks.

The downtown area includes Court Street to Fifth Street between Greenwich Street and Kimball Avenue.

The majority of the work will be conducted after 11 p.m. and before 8 a.m., Sunday to Thursday, to reduce the impact on businesses and residents. Each day, barricades with the parking restriction notice will be placed along the block(s) that will be worked on that night.

The Streets Division is partnering with Precision Striping of Holdrege to accomplish this biennial task.

For more information, contact City of Grand Island Street Division at 308-385-5322.