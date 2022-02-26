Dr. Seuss highlights spring break programs at Grand Island Library

The Grand Island Public Library has planned almost two weeks of special programs and activities for spring break and to celebrate what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 118th birthday on March 2.

Dr. Suess Week kicks off Monday and all story times will be Seuss-themed. The week’s schedule includes pajamatime for kids 6-11 at 6:30 p.m. Monday; preschool story time for children 3-5 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday; and baby and toddler lapsits for babies and toddlers 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

While pajamatime and preschool story time will take a break the week of March 7, there will be plenty of special programs for school-age children and teens who are on spring break.

Programs for kids include a Dr. Seuss movie (with popcorn!) and activities at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7 (call for movie title); and the Dr. Seuss birthday bash at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, (celebrate with games and activities).

On the schedule for teens will be a perler bead craft project at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, (make a pixelated work of art with fusible beads); and a Super Smash Bros. tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Registration is required. Call 308-385-5333 or sign up online at gilibrary.org.

Also from March 1 to March 10, children can participate in a “Lucky Scout” scavenger hunt in the children’s library. Follow the clues to find a plush puppy friend and TLC children’s catalog mascot Scout. Kids can win their own stuffed Scout to take home. There will be a new clue and a new winner every day.

For more information about any of these programs, contact Laura Fentress, youth and family services librarian, at 308- 385-5333, visit gilibrary.org or check out the library’s page on Facebook page.