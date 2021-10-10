Dream weavers, magic makers join Hastings Art Walk

“It’s kind of just now really gotten rolling,” she said. “I just sketch on shirts and I sell them.”

Inspiration came to Krueger from a photo she has in her room of actor Nicolas Cage.

“It just looked kind of silly, and one day, I had started painting every once in a while, but I didn’t have anything to paint onto, so I just got a shirt from my closet and painted this silly picture onto it,” she explained.

The effort was an immediate success.

“Somebody was like, how did you get that? Where’s that from? And I was like, I just painted it,” she said. “She was like, ‘You should make more of those and people would probably buy those.’ I did not think that was even a possibility.”

Krueger enjoys having her art discovered and appreciated.

“It’s honestly insane,” she said. “It’s an incredible feeling. I feel very grateful and inspired, and I’m excited to probably do this for the rest of my life.”

Rica Evangelio of Diwata Alchemy makes handcrafted holistic products using ingredients grown in Hastings.

She offered two candles: one, Golden Magic, is used for healing.