Dream weavers, magic makers join Hastings Art Walk

Dream weavers, painters of worlds, magic makers and young entrepreneurs were among the many artists participating Saturday in the Hastings Art Walk event.
The event across Second Street was sponsored by Hastings Downtown Center Association and Gallery on Lincoln Avenue.
Cheryl Jensen is owner of The Plum Nelly, which sells looms, spinning wheels and yarns, and teaches knitting and crochet.
Jensen had out her eight-harness loom Saturday and worked on a scarf before passersby.
“I have eight shafts that raise and lower, and I have my warp, which is the basis of my material, and I have the weft, which goes crossways,” she explained. “I raise some of my harnesses, and then I put my shuttle through, and pull that tight.”
It is a lovely occupation, Jensen said, calling it “relaxing.”
She enjoys participating in such art events, as well.
“We get a chance to talk to people and explore our crafts and our loves because we love doing this,” she said. “We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love it.”
Lexi Krueger started her own enterprise last year, at 17, called Sketch Duds.
Krueger sells shirts that she paints on or embroiders her own designs on using embroidery floss.
“It’s kind of just now really gotten rolling,” she said. “I just sketch on shirts and I sell them.”
Inspiration came to Krueger from a photo she has in her room of actor Nicolas Cage.
“It just looked kind of silly, and one day, I had started painting every once in a while, but I didn’t have anything to paint onto, so I just got a shirt from my closet and painted this silly picture onto it,” she explained.
The effort was an immediate success.
“Somebody was like, how did you get that? Where’s that from? And I was like, I just painted it,” she said. “She was like, ‘You should make more of those and people would probably buy those.’ I did not think that was even a possibility.”
Krueger enjoys having her art discovered and appreciated.
“It’s honestly insane,” she said. “It’s an incredible feeling. I feel very grateful and inspired, and I’m excited to probably do this for the rest of my life.”
Rica Evangelio of Diwata Alchemy makes handcrafted holistic products using ingredients grown in Hastings.
She offered two candles: one, Golden Magic, is used for healing.
“If you want to send positive energy to someone you know, or to yourself, you can light this candle,” she said.
Fairy Magic is for inspiring creativity and abundance, she explained.
The candles are only lightly scented, using essential oils, herbs, crystals and soy wax.
Evangelio also offered lips balms with different infusions and pine and cedar smudges.
“You use these for cleansing the space and cleansing your auric field,” she said.
A native of the Philippines, her creations are drawn from her own innovations.
“I just want to share this kind of energy to people, these healing energies,” she said. “I use my own candles, too, for my own healing, as well.”
Jeremy Daniels, owner of Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, brought out his easel Saturday and through the morning touched up a pastel landscape.
The work showed a field with tidy fields of stacked hay.
“I go up into the Sandhills as often as I can, and I have a friend on a ranch who stacks hay, and it’s not common anymore. People bail hay now. They do those round bails. And he doesn’t. He stacks his,” Daniels said. “I got up and he lets me spend a couple of days on his ranch, and I wander around and try to find subject matter. It’s usually haystacks.
He added, “It’s just something I got attached to and I like it.”
Daniels also paints using acrylics and oils, and does sculpting, as well.
“I try all kinds of art,” he said. “I do it as a pleasure, not so much as income.”
Daniels is encouraged seeing so many artists participating in the event.
“It’s good, the more you have,” he said. “And this year they’ve got more than a dozen.”