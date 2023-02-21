Make sure to polish those old cars as the 50th Annual Auto Exhibition will be displayed this weekend at Fonner Park.

The 50th Annual Auto Exhibition will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Rd., in Grand Island. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will be able to view all different types of vehicles, including classic cars, street rods, race cars, motorcycles, and more. There will also be automotive related commercial and candy vendors at the show, including BluePrint Engines, Central Nebraska Dry Stripping, Central Community College and Mountain Mamma Candy.

The auto show is hosted by the Tri-City Street Rods, a car club located in central Nebraska.

According to Danny Oberg, President of the Tri-City Street Rods, the first exhibition took place in 1974 and is the second longest running event at Fonner Park.

“I have never heard of a local automotive show that has been around for 50 years,” said Oberg. “Fifty years is a long time.”

This year, as a way to celebrate the milestone, all cars on display will be 50 years or older. There will also be a few returning cars to the auto exhibition this year.

“Five to 10 cars will be from the first auto exhibition,” said Oberg. Two of those cars will be from Tri-City Street Rods founding members Ron Von Behren and Alton Jackson.

This year, the exhibition will also be holding a raffle for attendees, where they can win a new 383 Chevrolet block engine. Donated by BluePrint Engines in Kearney, the engine is 443 ft-lbs and 436 horsepower.

According to Oberg, each raffle ticket will cost $10 each or $50 for six. With no pre-sale for the tickets, only 1,000 will be sold at the exhibition.

Profits from the raffle will go toward several trade school automotive scholarships.

All other proceeds earned at the show will be donated to Crossroads Mission Avenue, a nonprofit organization which seeks to help unhoused individuals in Central Nebraska.

The donation will be evenly split between two Crossroads locations, Grand Island and Hastings.

“We want to give back to the community so that we aren’t just remembered for our cars,” said Oberg.

The admission for the 50th Annual Auto Exhibition will cost $10 for people age 13 or older. Children under the age of 12 can attend for free, as long as an adult accompanies them.

For more information check out the Tri-City Street Rods Facebook page.