Drive-through COVID testing arrives at Central District Health Department

The two COVID tests available through Nomi have relatively speedy results, but the accuracy between the two varies, Anderson said.

“PCR testing is much more accurate,” she said. “Antigen is most accurate in people with symptoms.”

With variants popping up, knowing the strain can help map out where the virus has been and where it might be going. Delta still seems to be the dominant strain at this point, Anderson said.

“We know at least in Nebraska 98%-99% of COVID testing are testing positive for Delta (variant),” she said.

The samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA-authorized kits. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) regulates and certifies human laboratory testing in an effort to maintain a level playing field of results. Accuracy is essential in tracking spread.

Coronavirus testing is still high priority, Anderson said.

“We know it’s very important for people to be tested to know the spread in our community,” she said.

In addition to tracking coronavirus spread, it also adds to preventative measures, Anderson explained.