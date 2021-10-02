Drive-through COVID testing arrives at Central District Health Department

Rapid COVID-19 testing has come to Central District Health Department, made exponentially rapid in its drive-through format.
The format is an effort to give Tri-Cities residents more accessibility to testing.
Drive-through antigen (one-hour results) and PCR testing (23- to 36-hour results) are housed in a pod structure in CDHD’s parking lot, thanks in large part to Nomi, a direct health care company associated with the coronavirus testing endeavor Test Nebraska.
“We were able to get a pod structure that will help accommodate drive-through testing,” explained CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson.
There also will be heating and lights available in the second-hand DHHS/NEMA structures obtained by CDHD.
“They needed to get rid of them, so it didn’t cost us anything,” Anderson said. “It can either be testing or vaccinations. We’re trying to determine which we have more demand for.”
Monday and Tuesday alone, 300-400 people made their way to Central District Health Department for COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations, according to Anderson.
Anderson said she is optimistic.
“As more people become aware of it, we’ll have increased numbers,” she said.
The two COVID tests available through Nomi have relatively speedy results, but the accuracy between the two varies, Anderson said.
“PCR testing is much more accurate,” she said. “Antigen is most accurate in people with symptoms.”
With variants popping up, knowing the strain can help map out where the virus has been and where it might be going. Delta still seems to be the dominant strain at this point, Anderson said.
“We know at least in Nebraska 98%-99% of COVID testing are testing positive for Delta (variant),” she said.
The samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA-authorized kits. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) regulates and certifies human laboratory testing in an effort to maintain a level playing field of results. Accuracy is essential in tracking spread.
Coronavirus testing is still high priority, Anderson said.
“We know it’s very important for people to be tested to know the spread in our community,” she said.
In addition to tracking coronavirus spread, it also adds to preventative measures, Anderson explained.
“It’s a layered tool kit. If you just take one (prevention step) without the others it won’t be nearly as effective. People need to remember those tools in their tool kit.”
For the last seven days, CDHD’s case count is 193, with 246.1 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate is 35% and the risk dial for the district registers high in the red (high transmission). The majority of cases this week fall into the age 30-39 bracket with 36 cases. In the last week, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the district.
Testing is available Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccination service will be available Mondays and Tuesdays, but COVID-19 testing will not be available those days. People seeking a test are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away.
CDHD is offering COVID-19 vaccines and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as flu shots.
People with questions about the vaccination service should call 308-385-5175 or visit cdhd.ne.gov.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.