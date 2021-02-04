Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Grand Island on Thursday is by appointment only

The Central District Health Department, in partnership with Fonner Park and CHI Health St. Francis, is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for Hall County residents at Fonner Park by appointment only.

The clinic is for those 80 and older.

“Last week we held a clinic in Merrick County in partnership with Merrick Medical Center Bryan Health where we vaccinated over 200 Merrick County residents who were in the prioritized age group, and yesterday we held a clinic in Hamilton County in partnership with Memorial Community Health where nearly 275 doses were administered,” Central District Heath Director Teresa Anderson said Wednesday in a news release. “This week our plan is to give nearly all of our doses to those age 80 and older at these clinics.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next week, Central District Health will start calling people 70 and older for appointments at Fonner Park on Feb. 11.

“We started with age 90 and older and are working in reverse order down to age 65,” Anderson said.