Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Grand Island on Thursday is by appointment only

The Central District Health Department, in partnership with Fonner Park and CHI Health St. Francis, is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for Hall County residents at Fonner Park by appointment only.
The clinic is for those 80 and older.
“Last week we held a clinic in Merrick County in partnership with Merrick Medical Center Bryan Health where we vaccinated over 200 Merrick County residents who were in the prioritized age group, and yesterday we held a clinic in Hamilton County in partnership with Memorial Community Health where nearly 275 doses were administered,” Central District Heath Director Teresa Anderson said Wednesday in a news release. “This week our plan is to give nearly all of our doses to those age 80 and older at these clinics.”
Next week, Central District Health will start calling people 70 and older for appointments at Fonner Park on Feb. 11.
“We started with age 90 and older and are working in reverse order down to age 65,” Anderson said.
Central District Health received about 1,200 doses this week. The goal is to have all doses in arms by the end of each week. CDHD is working closely with all four area hospitals and soon will partner with Grand Island Professional Fire Fighters, the Reynolds Foundation, Glade Foundation and Dari Motion.
CDHD asks for continued patience as it moves through Phase 1B, vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible. CDHD had its own registration form but is using the state’s vaccination portal at vaccinate.ne.gov. The form can be accessed from the CDHD website at cdhd.ne.gov. Vaccine registration assistance is available from the state by calling 833-998-2275 toll free.
While the vaccine is rolling out, CDHD advises the community to continue to practice protective measures, including frequent and thorough hand-washing, staying home when ill, observing social distancing and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including new emerging variant strains.