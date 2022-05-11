Driver, 17, flees from Grand Island police, damaging mailbox, signs

A 17-year-old driver under the influence of alcohol was cited after he allegedly fled from Grand Island police early Saturday morning, possibly damaging a mailbox and two signs in the process.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Chevy Silverado near East 18th Street and St. Paul Road. Police had observed a juvenile male driving the vehicle, which was observed to be sparking from the undercarriage.

After officers activated their emergency lights, the Silverado “fled at a high rate of speed down a residential street,” according to the Monday GIPD media report. The driver, almost losing control, fled from another officer and ran a stop sign at 18th and Plum streets.

The teenager was found to be in possession of a tobacco vape pen. He used the pen in front of officers, the media report continued.

Police later came across an accident where “damage and dirt found on the scene were consistent with damage on the suspect vehicle.”

A mailbox, stop sign and intersection sign at East 11th Street and St. Paul Road were damaged.

The juvenile was cited for first-offense reckless driving, driving through a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first-offense DUI, refusal to submit to a test, driving under suspension, being a minor in possession of tobacco and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.