Driver allegedly fights with trooper after pursuit in Hamilton County

Two men were arrested Saturday night in Hamilton County following a pursuit and a fight between one of the suspects and a Nebraska State Trooper.

At 7:20 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala fail to yield the right of way as it exited Interstate 80 and began traveling northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper then initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned westbound onto a county road, where the driver lost control and entered the ditch. Both occupants then fled on foot.

“The trooper was able to catch up to the driver quickly, but the driver began to fight the trooper,” according to a State Patrol news release. “After a struggle, the trooper was able to gain control of the driver and place him in custody. During the struggle, the passenger returned to the vehicle, took a backpack and fled on foot. The passenger was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.”

A Hamilton County deputy helped search for the two men. The vehicle caught fire after it crashed near 11th Road and Highway 2. Phillips firefighters helped extinguish the fire.

Troopers located unknown pills, marijuana, a knife and drug paraphernalia in the backpack, based on the news release.

The driver, Dylan Valdez, 23, of Ashland, and the passenger, Logan Korb, 31, of Omaha, are being held at the Hamilton County Jail for numerous offenses.

