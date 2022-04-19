Driver arrested after running red lights, almost hitting patrol vehicle

A 24-year-old man under the influence of alcohol was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly fled from police, almost hitting a patrol vehicle and running several red lights.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Grand Island Police Department officers observed a vehicle turn sharply at a high rate of speed near Third and Pine streets. After the vehicle nearly hit their marked patrol vehicle, the driver then fled from officers, who had their overhead lights activated.

After running several red lights, the same vehicle fled from another officer at Fourth and Eddy. That police vehicle also had its overhead lights activated.

When apprehended, the driver, Luis Castro, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the GIPD Monday media report.

Police say Castro refused to provide a preliminary breath test and did not have a valid operator’s license.

He also had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the GIPD media report.

Castro was arrested for two counts of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, first-offense driving under the influence, refusal to be tested, having no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castro’s address is listed as Plainview, Texas, but GIPD says he has spent time in Grand Island.