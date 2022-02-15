Driver flees traffic stop for window tint violation, leads Grand Island police on chase

After Grand Island Police tried to pull over a driver because of a window tint problem, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, nearly crashing into parked vehicles and driving through a residential yard Friday night.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. on Cleburn Street. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Richard Saldivar-Jimenez, fled, failing to stop at several stop signs, said the Monday GIPD media report. The suspect accelerated and nearly lost control of his vehicle, police say.

After Saldivar-Jimenez was located, GIPD reports, THC vape pens were found in his possession and also discarded near his parked vehicle.

Saldivar-Jimenez. of Grand Island, was arrested for having an invalid window tint, reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana and violating stop signs.