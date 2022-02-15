 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver flees traffic stop for window tint violation, leads Grand Island police on chase
Driver flees traffic stop for window tint violation, leads Grand Island police on chase

After Grand Island Police tried to pull over a driver because of a window tint problem, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, nearly crashing into parked vehicles and driving through a residential yard Friday night.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. on Cleburn Street. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Richard Saldivar-Jimenez, fled, failing to stop at several stop signs, said the Monday GIPD media report. The suspect accelerated and nearly lost control of his vehicle, police say.

After Saldivar-Jimenez was located, GIPD reports, THC vape pens were found in his possession and also discarded near his parked vehicle.

Saldivar-Jimenez. of Grand Island, was arrested for having an invalid window tint, reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana and violating stop signs.

Richard Saldivar-Jimenez

Richard Saldivar-Jimenez
