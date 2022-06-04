Driver will be charged in May 16 fatal accident

Michael Mostek of Grand Island has been arrested and will be charged with motor vehicle homicide in a May 16 accident that took the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Mostek, 33. He was arrested Friday in Grand Island.

The accident, which took place northeast of Wood River at about 9:45 p.m. on May 16, involved a red 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle.

While passing vehicles on Highway 30, the Altima struck the motorcycle, driven by 51-year-old Kent Redwine of Wood River, near Highway 30 and Burwick Road. The Altima was heading east on Highway 30.

Redwine was transported by Wood River Fire Department to CHI St. Francis Medical Center where he died.

“At the accident scene, the owner of the Altima, Grace Williamson, told deputies she was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision,” a news release issued Friday by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department said.

It has now been determined that Mostek was the driver at the time of the collision, the department said.

The affidavit says Mostek and Williamson came forward two days after the accident to tell the truth about who was driving.

The accident happened about three miles west of the intersection of Schauppsville Road and Highway 30, also known as Duchess Corner.

Mostek said he came upon a slow vehicle. He “went to pass the vehicle in front of him and thought he had enough time to pass,” the affidavit says. “While passing he observed that he also had to pass a second vehicle in front of him. Michael advised that he did see an oncoming vehicle, however he believed it to be just rounding Duchess Corner.”

In doing this, Mostek “looked back into the lane of traffic and observed the motorcycle. Michael advised that he swerved and collided with the motorcycle,” the affidavit says.

The Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team also investigated the crash. The air bag module from the Altima shows the vehicle was traveling at 89 mph three seconds prior to the crash.

Williamson, a 22-year-old Grand Island woman, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and two juveniles were in the back seat.

Mostek is expected to be charged with motor vehicle homicide, two counts of child abuse, false reporting, reckless driving and a seatbelt violation.

Motor vehicle homicide is a Class 3A felony.

Williamson has been referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for false reporting.

