Driver with revoked license crashed into tree at Grand Island's Five Points

Bryan Reimers, whose driver’s license had been suspended for 15 years, was arrested after crashing into a tree at the Five Points intersection late Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Grand Island Police Department officers responded to the scene and found Reimers in the driver’s seat with an obvious head injury, according to the Wednesday GIPD media report.

Police say they could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle and on Reimers’ breath. Officers allegedly found an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle.

The 56-year-old Grand Island man refused to exit his vehicle, grabbing onto the steering wheel, according to the media report.

Emergency personnel were able to remove him from the vehicle and transported him to CHI St. Francis Medical Center, where he received medical treatment.

He refused the preliminary breath test and also the legal blood draw while at St. Francis, according to GIPD.

Because of the 15-year revocation, Reimers did not have a valid license. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; having an open container; driving during revocation, first offense, and refusal to be tested.