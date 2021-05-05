Drivers urged to be alert with farmers’ implements on the move

Nebraska farmers are busy getting their crops in the ground. That means they are on the roadways with their implements as they move from field to field, planting this year’s crops.
The Nebraska State Patrol is advising motorists to watch for agricultural implements on state roads.
“Our ag producers across Nebraska do exceptional work to feed America year-in and year-out,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they get back into the field for the planting season, we encourage all drivers to keep an eye out for ag implements and large equipment as they travel from field to field.”
The State Patrol reminds drivers that it is legal for farm machinery to travel from field to field on public roads, other than Nebraska’s interstates.
They said that drivers should remember that this equipment often travels at slow speeds and their size may limit the operator’s ability to see other vehicles on the road. Motorists should only pass in legal passing zones and when it is safe to do so.
“From season to season, we know that the work of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers never stops,” said Capt. Dan Doggett, commander of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. “All Nebraskans can take pride in the work they do. We can all work together to keep our roads safe and help ensure that Nebraska’s No. 1 industry remains strong.”
Drivers should be alert and use extra caution on roadways that may be a route of travel for ag machinery. With the potential combination of fast-moving vehicles and slow-moving farm equipment, it is critical that drivers avoid distractions and pay attention to the road.
Ag producers are encouraged to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, display warning signs on machinery, use flashing yellow caution lights when traveling and be aware of vehicles that may be attempting to pass.
Crop report
— According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, for the week ending Sunday, corn planted in Nebraska was 42%, behind the 55% last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 36%. Emerged was 2%, behind the 8% last year and near the 5% average.
— Soybeans planted was 20%, behind the 29% last year, but ahead of the 12% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 40% fair, 39% good and 3% excellent.
— Sorghum planted was 1%, behind the 6% last year, but near the 2% average.
— Oats planted was 92%, ahead of the 86% last year and the 80% average. Emerged was 73%, well ahead of the 53% last year and the 50% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 6% very poor, 16% poor, 37% fair, 37% good and 4% excellent.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 26% short, 62% adequate and 1% surplus.
Weekly forecast
Weather-wise, there will be chances of rain and cooler temperatures this week as planting season continues.
For Grand Island, Wednesday, there will be scattered showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1. The high will be near 65, with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
There could be isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Wednesday, with a low of about 39. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday will see a high near 65 and a low of about 45.
Friday will have a high near 71, with a 40% of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. The low will be about 50.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with a high near 67. Saturday night will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 46.