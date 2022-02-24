Driving wrong way on I-80 near Wood River sends one to jail

WOOD RIVER — A Kansas man is in the Hall County Jail after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 early Thursday morning near Wood River.

Around 2:20 a.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw an Acura MDX traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Wood River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over in the median.

When the officer tried to contact the driver, a NSP news release says the sport utility vehicle fled the scene, and continued traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-80. A short time later, the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) to bring the SUV to a stop.

The driver refused to exit the SUV, the release said, and as troopers attempted to remove the driver from the SUV, he allegedly kicked a trooper multiple times.

The driver, Casey Jasper, 31, of Chanute, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and several other charges.

Reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.