Drones can be used for aerial application

Some drones are good at taking pictures and capturing video from above.

Other drones have different uses. They can hold up to 10 gallons of fungicide, herbicide and pesticide and drop those chemicals onto crops and livestock from above.

Sprayer drones are on display at Husker Harvest Days this week. “Drone demos” are put on by Agri Spray Drones, based in Centralia, Missouri.

In addition to using drones for their own operations, farmers can make money by spraying fields for their neighbors, said Jordan Sayre, drone applications manager for Agri Spray.

Farmers use drones to apply fungicide, pesticide and herbicide.

Some spray liquids to control flies on their cattle, or help cool them off, Sayre said. From above, it’s also possible to remove lily pads and moss from lakes.

By using a drone, farmers can take more control over their operations, Sayre said. They can also start a new business by charging others for the service.

Buying a drone is cheaper than leasing an airplane, Sayre said.

The drones sold by Agri Spray cost $20,000 to $45,000. Smaller models hold two and a half gallons of liquid. The larger drones haul 10 and a half gallons.

It’s easier to get a drone pilot’s license (typically known as FAA Part 107) than it is to get a pilot’s license, Sayre said.

Drone operators also save on chemicals, he said.

Operators need to make sure they’re spraying herbicide properly. The chemical might drift into another farmer’s field. But that problem is easily avoidable, Sayre said.

Drones can spread seed and fertilizer.

They’re also being used to spray trees in orchards. With something called real-time kinematic positioning (RTK), a drone knows how much to spray on each tree and where a tree is located.

Drone sprayers are more precise than application by aircraft.

“With the drone, you can go through and spray your field and map it out properly. You can get close to the borders; you can get in closer to the trees. You can get close to the road and not have drift go anyplace. You can avoid overlapping (and) underlapping. It really helps out the field a lot more,” Sayre said.

Other companies sell drones that are better equipped to handle cameras, Sayre said.

These days, some farmers fly drones to check on cattle and look at their crops. They inspect the roofs of barns, bins and other structures, or just take aerial photos of the family farm.

For more information about Sayre’s company, visit www.agrispraydrones.com or call 573-519-5000.