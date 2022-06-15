Drug investigation leads to arrests in Merrick County

A drug investigation spearheaded by the Nebraska State Patrol led to the arrest of two people in Merrick County — one on Sunday and the other on Monday.

The State Patrol, with the assistance of the Specialized Narcotics Abuse Reduction Effort (SNARE) Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office and Central City Police Department, arrested the individuals as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska.

The first traffic stop occurred in Central City at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, the patrol said. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Jake Spiegel, 41, of Albion was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.

The second traffic stop occurred in Chapman, at approximately midnight Monday. Investigators located 183 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, unknown liquids, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Cheryl Gonzales, 42, of Spencer was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.

Both Spiegel and Gonzales were lodged in Merrick County Jail as of Tuesday.