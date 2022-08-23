Drugs found as part of domestic assault case

In a domestic assault early Saturday morning, a man allegedly held a woman in a headlock as he dragged her around, pinning her down with his hands around her neck, and the woman punched the man in the face while defending herself.

The conflict occurred in the 500 block of East 16th Street at 2:20 a.m.

Arriving in response to a disturbance, police found Joshua Guardiola and a woman engaged in an altercation at the apartment complex. A witness said she observed Guardiola assaulting the woman, and the woman punching him in response.

At least portions of the altercation took place outside the apartment, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Guardiola, 40, was placed under arrest. As he was searched, marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located, police say.

En route to the Hall County Jail, Guardiola was allegedly found to be smashing a glass pipe, of the type used for smoking methamphetamine, in the back of the police cage.

A record check of Guardiola found a prior conviction for domestic assault. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, tampering with physical evidence, possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman was cited for third-degree domestic assault.