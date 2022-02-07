 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ducks Unlimited banquet set for Saturday in Grand Island
Ducks Unlimited banquet set for Saturday in Grand Island

Hall County Ducks Unlimited will host a banquet Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A live auction, including a Green Mountain grill, prints, guns, home decor, etc., is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The meal includes prime rib with two side dishes and rolls. The first keg, provided by Hall County Ducks Unlimited, is free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ducks.org or at the door. The cost is $35 for a single person, $55 couple, $25 Greenwing (youth), $250 sponsor and $800 corporate table (includes six meals).

For more information, call 402-366-2543.

