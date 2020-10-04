Each harvest season brings challenges

A good rule of thumb is to split stalks and see if the vascular tissue is shredded or discolored. While each symptom is unique, it’s important to identify those diseases, prioritize which fields need to be harvested first, and talk with your seed dealer about hybrid selection for future growing seasons.

One way we can tell if we have stalk quality issues, regardless if the causal agent is diseases or other in-season stress, is to check stalk quality using the “push” or “pinch” test.

For either test, we want to walk through the field and randomly select 100 plants. For the “push” test, push the tops of the plants away from you at about a 30-45-degree angle and see if it snaps back. If the plant does not snap back to vertical, breaks near the base, or falls down completely, this field needs to move up on the harvesting list.

When using the “pinch” test, use your thumb and first finger to pinch the stalk at one of the lowest internodes. If the stalk crumbles between your fingers, this field isn’t going to stand too much longer and needs to be harvested soon.