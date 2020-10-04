Each harvest season brings challenges

As harvest progresses across the state, we are seeing lots of corn and soybeans coming out of the fields.
Little precipitation has allowed for quick soybean harvest and many producers are switching from harvesting high moisture corn to harvesting corn for grain.
Each season brings its own challenges and 2020 was no different. Producers across the region experienced drought stress, disease pressure, heat stress, severe winds and hail damage throughout the growing season.
As harvest progresses, it’s important to pay close attention to corn stalk quality going forward. When plants are under high levels of stress during the growing season, they will start to use their own resources to complete grain fill. These resources may come from the leaves, but more often than not, we see corn plants cannibalize their own stalks.
While there are plenty of resources available in the stalk to aid grain fill, it leaves the plant very vulnerable to lodging, breakage and poor standability at harvest time. Stalk rots may be a culprit this harvest season, which can reduce late season standability.
Common stalk rots include anthracnose stalk rot, fusarium stalk rot, gibberella stalk rot, charcoal rot and physoderma brown spot. Some of these diseases may cause top dieback (anthracnose), crown rot (fusarium), or even cause stalks to break at the nodes (physoderma brown spot).
A good rule of thumb is to split stalks and see if the vascular tissue is shredded or discolored. While each symptom is unique, it’s important to identify those diseases, prioritize which fields need to be harvested first, and talk with your seed dealer about hybrid selection for future growing seasons.
One way we can tell if we have stalk quality issues, regardless if the causal agent is diseases or other in-season stress, is to check stalk quality using the “push” or “pinch” test.
For either test, we want to walk through the field and randomly select 100 plants. For the “push” test, push the tops of the plants away from you at about a 30-45-degree angle and see if it snaps back. If the plant does not snap back to vertical, breaks near the base, or falls down completely, this field needs to move up on the harvesting list.
When using the “pinch” test, use your thumb and first finger to pinch the stalk at one of the lowest internodes. If the stalk crumbles between your fingers, this field isn’t going to stand too much longer and needs to be harvested soon.
While everyone has their own preferences for checking stalk quality, I prefer to use both in the field. I usually start with the “push” test and if the plant doesn’t spring back or I feel it “give” when pushing, I will use the “pinch” test to check the lowest internodes and confirm my suspicion.
Using both methods has been quite helpful this fall while taking late season notes. I have noticed many fields that experienced drought stress, wind damage (especially ones that experienced mid-season greensnap), and hail damage that seem to be falling over a lot easier than normal when walking through the field.
While using both tests take a little longer to navigate through the field, it’s better to double check than have to harvest corn off the ground. Prioritize which fields need to be harvested first but don’t forget to take your time and be safe this fall — it’s not a competition.
‘FarmBits’ podcast
Nebraska Extension is offering a new weekly podcast, “FarmBits,” that started Thursday.
This podcast will explore topics in digital agriculture including multi-hybrid planting, sprayer optimization, harvest logistics, calibrating equipment, managing yield data, and much more.
Podcasts include interviews with academic experts, farmers and industry specialists to allow for a well-rounded discussion on digital agriculture that is accessible for all listeners.
“FarmBits” can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and other providers. For more information on this exciting new resource, check out this article: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/digital-agriculture-team-launches-new-farmbits-podcast.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
