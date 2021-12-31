Eagle Catcher statue at Grand Island City Hall catches Texas artist's eye

Working from a picture, a Texas artist whipped up an impressive drawing of Grand Island’s Eagle Catcher statue in just two days.
Frank Tirrell, 85, says the bronze statue is breathtaking in its context.
“This is such a beautifully done piece of work,” he said in a phone interview.
If miniature versions of the Eagle Catcher were available, he said, he’d buy one for his living room.
Tirrell, who lives in Gilmer, Texas, has never seen the statue in person.
Years ago, he saw a similar work in Santa Fe, N.M. Recently, he looked it up but found that the gallery had closed and the statue taken away. In his online search, the Grand Island Eagle Catcher statue popped up, and he started to look into it.
Eventually, Tirrell connected with Independent photographer Josh Salmon, who sent him photos.
The 2,000-pound statue was given to the city by Dr. Jose Nader, a Grand Island cardiologist, and his wife, Erla, in 1996.
Tirrell took up drawing recently after doing oil paintings of Native Americans of the Southwest for 30 years. He’s also an experienced silversmith.
He learned how to draw from Monty Graham, whom he describes as “an old cowboy pencil artist.” Graham lives in Gladewater, Texas.
The Eagle Catcher is the 12th picture he’s drawn, and the first Eagle Catcher. He’s drawn to figures who are engaged in strenuous, dramatic activity.
Tirrell, who grew up in western Massachusetts, is caucasian. But his grandmother was a Blackfoot Indian from Canada.
“I just remember her sitting on the floor and smoking a pipe,” he said.
Tirrell used to live in Albuquerque, a city surrounded by reservations.
He grew to admire the ways of Native Americans, who offer “simplicity in its grandest form,” he said.
Tirrell has both a houseful and closets full of his creations “because I’m the world’s worst salesman.” But he doesn’t really care if he sells his work.
His house, he said, is also a museum of Indian artifacts.
Native Americans gave him the items because they know he’ll take care of them.
“I was just born 100 years too late. My mother told me that when I was 10,” he said.
Earlier in his life, Tirrell lived in Colorado.
He worked as a research engineer and was a successful jewelry designer. His pieces were purchased by Sonny and Cher, John Denver and Burt Reynolds.
He is also a former world-champion precision rifle designer and shooter.