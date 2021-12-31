Eagle Catcher statue at Grand Island City Hall catches Texas artist's eye

Working from a picture, a Texas artist whipped up an impressive drawing of Grand Island’s Eagle Catcher statue in just two days.

Frank Tirrell, 85, says the bronze statue is breathtaking in its context.

“This is such a beautifully done piece of work,” he said in a phone interview.

If miniature versions of the Eagle Catcher were available, he said, he’d buy one for his living room.

Tirrell, who lives in Gilmer, Texas, has never seen the statue in person.

Years ago, he saw a similar work in Santa Fe, N.M. Recently, he looked it up but found that the gallery had closed and the statue taken away. In his online search, the Grand Island Eagle Catcher statue popped up, and he started to look into it.

Eventually, Tirrell connected with Independent photographer Josh Salmon, who sent him photos.

The 2,000-pound statue was given to the city by Dr. Jose Nader, a Grand Island cardiologist, and his wife, Erla, in 1996.

Tirrell took up drawing recently after doing oil paintings of Native Americans of the Southwest for 30 years. He’s also an experienced silversmith.