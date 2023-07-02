Steelcase, a leading furniture manufacturer, has awarded Eakes Office Solutions with the Platinum status Premier Partner designation for the year 2022.

“While all Steelcase furniture dealers in the United States and Canada meet high standards for quality and performance,” Steelcase noted in a press release, “Eakes Office Solutions has distinguished itself as an extraordinary partner. The company has consistently engaged with Steelcase, aligned with their strategies, and delivered exceptional value to its customers and community.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Steelcase Platinum Partner for our furniture division,” said Amy Abramson, furniture product manager for Eakes Office Solutions. “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as we maintain a diversified portfolio, receive positive feedback from our customers, and actively engage with our communities. It truly takes a village, and we are grateful for the contributions of everyone involved.”

This marks the sixth time Eakes has been named a Steelcase Premier Partner since the introduction of the award in 2012. In addition, Eakes is one of only 43 authorized Steelcase Dealers in North America to receive this prestigious recognition for the current year.

Eakes Office Solutions has been an industry leader in the commercial office products and services business for more than 75 years and is one of the largest independent dealers in the United States. The company specializes in office supplies, janitorial products, copiers, printers, office furniture and design, and technology services, and represents brand names such as Sharp, Ricoh, HP, Steelcase, Hon, Tennant, Nobles, Spartan, 3M and mores.

Eakes employs almost 300 people in its 14 locations: Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, Scottsbluff, Sioux City and York.