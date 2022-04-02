Early childhood educators in Grand Island offer a glimpse into modern preschool

A preschool classroom is the embodiment of organized chaos.

Tiny people keep busy as Beth Hubl, Early Childhood educator at the GIPS O’Connor Early Learning Center, and her classroom colleagues guide their afternoon students through lunch (that day the main course was pizza), and continue to transition from activity to activity.

One little girl gets some tips on how to hold her pizza slice, much larger than her tiny hand. Step-by-step, Hubl and her paraeducators show kids how to open their mini milk cartons.

An after lunch dance party gets the students dancing along with Hubl and guidance from the classroom’s television. Soon the group sits down in front of the white board. Hubl carefully explains what’s next in their busy day.

“Every classroom has like a visual schedule,” Hubl later said. “If anything changes on it, we show them at the beginning of the day. We all have little different ways of marking about where we’re at in the day so that they can visually see ‘Oh, it’s almost time to go outside. I almost get to see mommy.’”

Hubl said kids who haven’t been away from their families as much as others particularly benefit, especially at the onset of school.

Organized activities, like following the day’s schedule, work with – rather than against – the young students’ nature, encouraging learning through play, Hubl said.

“I think that’s what parents don’t understand. They think that kids are just playing, and we’re just supervising them.”

After lunch, Hubl helps a little boy wash his hands at the classroom wash station. Together, as he rubs his hands until they are foamy, they sing the alphabet. Signs beside the kid-sized sink illustrate proper hand-washing. Activities like that, explained GIPS Early Childhood coordinator Amy Richards, are more enriching than they might appear to the untrained eye.

“If I (a student) can go to the sink, and wash my hands on my own following those steps, I’m building my self-confidence, I’m building my independence and building my self-care skills,” Richards said. “I’m building my ability to follow routine and directions. I’m building my ability to navigate different places.”

“Every single thing you would have seen in Mrs. Hubl’s classroom was on purpose and has a purpose. Everything is very intentional. We try to remove anything that’s not, so it’s not a distraction,” Richards added. Even the color scheme of the O’Connor Early Learning Center has been carefully selected.

Distractions can come from the students themselves, too, making social-emotional learning and the cause-effect behind actions essential in the early education classroom.

Hubl spends part of the day with an owl puppet and cards depicting children with different emotions. How do you think this friend (child) feels? How can you tell? Are they smiling or frowning?

The students actively engage, venturing guesses like “mad” and “frustrated.”

People aren’t always happy, and that’s OK, kids find out throughout the school session.

“They don’t have to hide their emotions, it’s OK to feel all those things. But here’s what we can do when we’re mad. Here’s what we can do when we’re sad,” Hubl said.

Meltdowns are inevitable, but Hubl said they are teaching moments.

“When they have a huge emotion, it goes right to the back of their brain. They’re kicking, they’re screaming, they’re yelling, they’re crying – even though it might be a tiny little thing, to them, it’s a huge thing. We have a whole curriculum called Second Step about that, teaching them how to put their hand on their tummy and telling their tummy stop, I feel mad, taking some big breaths so that they can calmly deal with their problem.”

“When they’re in the state of distress and they’re having a huge, huge emotion, they cannot rationalize anything,” Hubl said. “They’re missing out on a lot of the lessons that might be being taught because they’re so focused in on getting their way or to controlling the huge behavior that (caused) the huge meltdown. I think maybe some parents don’t realize that that is such a big part of school.”

There is a balance in early childhood education – “I call it science and art,” Richards said. “I think that we continue to see more emphasis and focus on how can we support children across all domains. We have conversations around do we focus on social emotional development? Or do we focus on quote-unquote, ‘academics’?”

Hubl said the way she teaches her students is much different from what she experienced as a preschooler. “I don’t remember there being a focus at all on social-emotional, talking about your feelings and reading somebody else’s feelings – and putting words with feelings, I don’t remember that being anything that we’ve focused on.”

Samantha Ellicott’s son, Lucas, is enrolled at O’Connor Early Learning Center. She said the things Lucas is being taught are different from her own experiences as well. “My experience was not as educational. I feel like it was more juice boxes, naps and playing, versus now they really put a spin on the actual learning aspect of it.”

Years ago, early childhood education’s focus was lasered-in on academics, Hubl noted.

“Some parents really wanted like an academic kind of approach to preschool, and they didn’t really like the fact that a lot of their time is spent in play. It’s not just getting ready and making sure we know our ABCs and our one, two, threes for kindergarten, it’s making sure that the whole child is developed.”

More recently, screen time in the early childhood classroom has been debated. Ellicott indicated she isn’t a fan of more screen time in her preschooler’s classroom. “I prefer less screen time, just in a sense of what my doctor has told me in the past. Later on kids are picking up the electronics early anyway. I think preschool should not be introducing (electronics). My son knows how to run my phone sometimes better than I do.”

Modern early childhood education tends to follow the less-is-more in the classroom approach, Hubl said. “Way back when iPads were introduced into classrooms, they thought, oh, that’s the best thing; get it in their little hands. Now, I’m almost reverse back the other way. I have an iPad, but I only use it for documentation purposes.”

Otherwise, there is only one screen in Hubl’s classroom which is used sporadically, plus a small TV used to guide their classroom dance sessions.

“I feel like they have so much screen time otherwise that they need to focus on other areas of their development while we’re at school,” Hubl said.

Much of that development comes through play. At least an hour a day, Hubl’s students engage in free play, which can be a type of self-regulated learning, Hubl explained.

“A child naturally will not pick anything too easy because they’ll get bored. They won’t pick anything that’s way too hard because they’ll get frustrated, and they won’t enjoy it. They usually pick something that’s right in the middle. They’ve placed themselves in the right spot. So the teacher’s job in that is to see where they’re at, and what we can add to it, and go in and out of their play to kind of challenge them a little bit more and get them to the next level.”

Ultimately, the goal is not to simply prepare the preschoolers for kindergarten, but for life. Still, Ellicott said Lucas is well-prepared to go to the next grade.

“I think he is 100% prepared,” she said. “They’ve done a great job of it telling you what he needs for preschool or kindergarten, and keeping track of what he’s doing and what he needs to work on.”

Lucas and many other early childhood education students have grown social-emotionally as well, both Ellicott and Hubl have observed.

Ellicott recalled her son’s first day of preschool.

“My son did not want to go to preschool. I’m a stay-at-home mom, and he told me that he was never going to preschool and he was going to stay with me. He came into my car (after school) and said he wanted to go back. So he did not even want to come home that day.”

Hubl has seen other examples, including one little boy who protested much more than Lucas. “He spent most of his first day against the outside door of the school. We couldn’t even get him to my classroom, he did not want anything to do with it.”

After two years, and the teamwork of Hubl, paras and school specialists, he had changed, Hubl said. “He was talking and laughing and playing with his friends. As we worked with him we figured out that he did have some special needs. So he got the help that he needed while he was here with us. But that was one of the most rewarding times, to remember how he came in to our program. We couldn’t even get him to stop crying the first day, but by the time he left us what he was doing, he was like a totally different little kid. It was amazing.”

Ellicott said she has observed her son progressing both academically and emotionally.

“He’ll start singing a song that has numbers or letters and teach it to me. He came home the other day and drew all the shapes. It’s incredible that in preschool they can dig that deep, and come up with things just to give that to your kid. It’s just incredible.”

Teaching – particularly early childhood education – is a fluid, constantly evolving practice, Richards said. “But I think that the core of what we do remains consistent. We know that children learn best through play. It’s how we structure that environment, and those interactions with teachers that matter the most. We’ve learned about how to do that in better ways, but we’re still true to that core.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.