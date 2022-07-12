Early voting ballot requests begin in Nebraska for 2022 general election

Monday was the first day for counties to begin accepting early voting ballot requests for the Nov. 8 general election.

Early voting begins on Oct. 11, confirmed Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet in an email to The Independent.

This means that the request can be made now and the ballot will be send out later this year.

“Their application will be retained by the county clerk or county election commissioner until the time when early ballots are sent out, which will be 35 days before the election date,” Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen told The Independent. “They can begin sending in these requests now and they’ll be held until the ballots are sent out.”

Ballots for the 2022 general election have not been completed.

Friday is the last day for incumbents not on the primary election ballot to file, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State Elections Division website. Aug. 1 is the last day for non-incumbents to file for office.

It is not known yet how many of Nebraska’s 1.23 million active registered voters will apply for a ballot.

“I don’t really have a good estimate or prediction for how many of these requests we will have,” said Evnen.

Applications for an early voting ballot can be made on the Election Commission page on the Hall County website at www.hallcountyne.gov/content.lasso?page=6102 . Registered voters have until Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to request an early voting ballot to be mailed.

For more information, visit the Election Office on the first floor of Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., or call 308-385-5085.

A total of 9,788 ballots were cast by Hall County voters in May’s primary election.

In response to a growing population and increasing voter turnout, Hall County Commissioners on July 5 approved hiring a full-time deputy commissioner for the Election Office.

This will restore the office to its 1983 staffing level of two full-time employees.

The office has since been running with a staff of one full-time and one part-time persons, and voter registration numbers have increased 47% from 40 years ago, said Overstreet.

“We really need to have a full-time backup to myself,” she said. “We’re the only county in the state of Nebraska that does not have a full-time backup to the election staff.”

Overstreet stressed the urgency of hiring someone as, for the office, election duties start on Thursday for the 2022 general election.

“That’s when the petitions come in to the Secretary of State. By next week we’ll have early voting applications out. We’ll start doing signature verification. We’re taking filings. We’re getting ballots laid out,” she explained.

The first ballots for the Nov. 8 election are due out Sept. 23.