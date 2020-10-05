Early voting in Hall County starts Monday

Early voting has started in Hall County.

Booths are ready for voters in the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.

The county anticipates many voters to come in early, County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that they want to vote in person,” she said.

“They want to actually see their ballot drop into the ballot box, but they don’t necessarily want to wait for Election Day or go to a polling site because of COVID. This way, they can do that and get it out of the way, and view it dropping into the box.”

In-person early voting was suspended for May’s primary election due to the pandemic.

“Typically, in Nebraska, the month ahead of the election, people can vote in person early,” Overstreet said.

Voting booths typically would be set up in the office next to the Election Office.

Because of the high volume of requests for mail-in ballots, though, the space is being used to handle the extra processing.

The first floor hallway is being used instead for voting booths.