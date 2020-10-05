Early voting in Hall County starts Monday

Early voting has started in Hall County.
Booths are ready for voters in the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
The county anticipates many voters to come in early, County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people that they want to vote in person,” she said.
“They want to actually see their ballot drop into the ballot box, but they don’t necessarily want to wait for Election Day or go to a polling site because of COVID. This way, they can do that and get it out of the way, and view it dropping into the box.”
In-person early voting was suspended for May’s primary election due to the pandemic.
“Typically, in Nebraska, the month ahead of the election, people can vote in person early,” Overstreet said.
Voting booths typically would be set up in the office next to the Election Office.
Because of the high volume of requests for mail-in ballots, though, the space is being used to handle the extra processing.
The first floor hallway is being used instead for voting booths.
The double-door entrance to the Board of Commissioners room has been turned into a pair of service windows.
Tables protected by transparent screens are in place for election staff to hand out applications and ballots.
Voters will receive their ballot in a sleeve, sign the county register and take their ballot to the dropbox.
“People will be able to get their ‘I Voted’ sticker,” Overstreet said. “For a lot of people, it’s really important that they get that sticker.”
Hall County already has sent out 8,500 applications for mail-in ballots.
This exceeds the 6,000 early voters total, including early voting and mail-ins, seen in the 2016 general election during the one month early voting period.
By Friday, the county already had received nearly 200 ballots.
“I’m interested to see what kind of volume we’re going to have for the walk-in voters,” said Overstreet, who indicated she is confident in the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to process the increase in mail-in applications and ballots.
“Our local officials have been really good at making sure things are timely,” she said. “As we get close to the election, I know they were even hand-pulling stuff and taking it right to our office.”
Voters, though, need to use common sense when mailing ballots, Overstreet emphasized.
It takes nearly a week for a letter, or ballot, mailed out in Hall County to be delivered in Hall County.
“Don’t mail it the day before the election,” she said. “I would not put it in the mail after Oct. 26.”
There are alternatives for sending in a completed ballot:
— Ballots can be dropped off at the Elections Office during business hours, or deposited in the secure dropbox directly in front of the building entrance.
— Copies of applications for early ballots also are available in a file box under the drop box.
— Some voters might prefer voting by mail or early in person to avoid lines at the polls, especially as COVID-related concerns continue.
“It all comes down to what the voter is most comfortable with,” Overstreet said. “That’s the beauty of the Nebraska system. We offer the flexibility for someone to vote at their kitchen table, at the polling site, at the administration building.”
She added, “There are myriad ways for people to participate in the democratic process.”
Polling sites will be open on Nov. 3 in Hall County as they would on any Election Day, but with COVID precautions, such as face protection, clear shields and social distancing, in place.
Overstreet called the coming weeks “exciting.”
“Some people are keyed up about it,” she said. “I just hope people are respectful in the process, and participate in the way that best accommodates their own needs, while being respectful of other people who are voting at the same time.”
