Easter Basket Extravaganza is Saturday

Organizers hope to have 300 baskets up for bid Saturday at Project Hunger’s 26th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the square at Conestoga Mall.

To bid on the baskets, people first must register at www.yapauction.com.

On Thursday evening, Grand Island Senior High National Honor Society members and Project Hunger supporters prepared the baskets at the old Deb store in the mall.

Project Hunger couldn’t do the Easter Basket Extravaganza without the GISH students, said Project Hunger President Doug Winder

Donations for the baskets come from individuals and groups, including Bible study groups. Proceeds are used to purchase food.

“The only way we take care of central Nebraska is through donations,” Winder said. “The Grand Island community has always stepped up to help us, and we’re eternally grateful because that lets us continue to do the missions work that we do.”

The food is purchased locally, and all of the money stays in this area, Winder said.

Among other things, Project Hunger supports backpack programs for students at Doniphan and Centura, as well as Grand Island.

“They cost us in excess of $50,000 a year,” Winder said of the backpack programs.

Other recipients of Project Hunger support are a Grand Island food pantry, the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Crossroads Mission Avenue.

Based in Grand Island, Project Hunger is operated solely by volunteers. The organization has no overhead, Winder said.

One change from last year is there are no additional fees, other than taxes.

Baskets can be picked up Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For winning bidders who can’t get there Saturday, the baskets will be available at Copycat Printing, 365 N. Broadwell Ave.

In addition to Copycat Printing, the project also receives assistance from Roses for You.

